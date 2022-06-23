ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra County, NM

Sheriff: No Red Flag Law Will Circumvent the Criminal Mind

Cover picture for the articleTRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM — Sheriff Glenn Hamilton of Sierra County, New Mexico was on CNN Newsroom with Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto on Thursday in a packaged story about the expansion of red flag laws as proposed in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that is expected to pass the U.S....

