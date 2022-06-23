Sheriff: No Red Flag Law Will Circumvent the Criminal Mind

Summer events don’t get much better than the return of the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta (EBBR) 41st anniversary ascension, August 5 – 7, 2022. One of the country’s most unique balloon adventures, the annual EBBR at Elephant Butte Lake State Park is a family-friendly event and a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the natural beauty of our area. About thirty balloons are expected to take flight from Lions Beach. Mass ascension starts at 7:15 a.m. all three days, weather permitting, along with tethered rides on Saturday and Sunday ($25 for adults and $20 for children). Tethered ride tickets must be purchased the day of at the event. A balloon glow will be held Saturday, from 7:30 – 9 p.m. at Sierra del Rio Golf Course. You won’t want to miss it!

