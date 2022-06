(FLORHAM PARK, NJ) -- The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will re-open its ever-popular Outdoor Stage venue with performances of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing throughout July. Since 2002, the company’s annual productions at this Greek-style amphitheater, located on the bucolic campus of Saint Elizabeth University, have provided thousands of people throughout the region with delightful productions under the stars. As always, this summer’s show is a comedy and appropriate for all ages – from the youngest tots to venerable seniors.

