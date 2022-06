ALAMOSA – The 2022 Alamosa Round-up came to an end on Saturday with four champions being decided on the final day. One final day champion came in bull riding as Canyon Bass of Johnson City, Texas, scored 84 points on Ain’t No Cajun. He edged Walsenburg’s Garrett Norby who had scored the previous high of 82 points on Friday.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO