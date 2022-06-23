ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Supreme Court gun ruling sparks furor in New York, Washington

By Tal Axelrod
ABC News
 3 days ago

The Supreme Court ruling Thursday striking down a New York state law limiting the right to carry a concealed handgun in public is sparking a furor from Albany to Washington as gun safety activists and Democrats warn the ruling will lead to more guns, and more violence.

The high court's ruling struck down the century-old law mandating that gun owners demonstrate "proper cause" to carry a concealed handgun outside of their homes.

The 6-3 opinion was authored by Justice Clarence Thomas for the conservative majority with the three liberal justices dissenting.

President Joe Biden said he was "deeply disappointed" by the ruling, saying it "contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all."

"In the wake of the horrific attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde, as well as the daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines, we must do more as a society -- not less -- to protect our fellow Americans," he said in a statement. "I urge states to continue to enact and enforce commonsense laws to make their citizens and communities safer from gun violence."

The decision sparked an outcry among New York Democrats, including New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said she might call a special session of the state legislature to consider responses to the ruling -- falling just six weeks after 10 Black people were killed in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.

"It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons," Hochul tweeted.

Mary Altaffer/AP - PHOTO: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, June 6, 2022, in New York.

"In response to this ruling, we are closely reviewing our options -- including calling a special session of the legislature," she added. "Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence."

New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams warned that the ruling would allow for more guns on the streets and put residents at risk.

"We have been preparing for this decision and will continue to do everything possible to work with our federal, state, and local partners to protect our city. Those efforts will include a comprehensive review of our approach to defining 'sensitive locations' where carrying a gun is banned, and reviewing our application process to ensure that only those who are fully qualified can obtain a carry license," he said in a statement.

"We will work together to mitigate the risks this decision will create once it is implemented, as we cannot allow New York to become the Wild West," he added, ahead of a public press conference.

Congressional Democrats pan ruling after prominent mass shootings

Democrats in Washington, meanwhile, bemoaned the decision, noting that it comes as the nation grapples with a spate of high-profile mass shootings, including in Buffalo and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

"Just weeks after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, as parents and young people across the country call for an end to gun violence, the far-right Supreme court has struck down one of the nation's oldest gun safety laws. Congress must pass gun safety legislation now," Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., tweeted.

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A person wears an NRA hat in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 21, 2022.

"This right-wing Supreme Court just gave in to the gun lobby and struck down a critical New York State gun control law. As we face rising gun violence across the country, this decision will only make it harder to protect New Yorkers from dangerous weapons in our communities," added Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y.

Aligned groups advocating for stricter gun laws echoed those lamentations, painting in stark terms the violence they say could follow the ruling.

"More people will be harmed by guns as a result of today's decision," Everytown for Gun Safety Executive Director Eric Tirschwell said Thursday. "More people will be intimidated by guns, more people will be shot and wounded and more people will be shot and killed. By wrongly issuing this decision, and ignoring its public safety implications, the Supreme Court risks converting the Constitution into a suicide pact..."

Republicans, gun rights groups rejoice

Republicans and gun rights groups, for their part, hailed the ruling, casting it as a needed protection of the Second Amendment.

"Today's SCOTUS decision reaffirms what we already knew: the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed," tweeted Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont. "This is a major victory for law-abiding gun owners across America."

"While states like NY have tried to restrict your Constitutional 2nd Amendment right through burdensome laws and regulations, today's Supreme Court ruling rightfully ensures the right of all law-abiding Americans to defend themselves without unnecessary government interference," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in a tweet.

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Members of the media gather around demonstrators outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, June 21, 2022.

The National Rifle Association, the nation's preeminent gun rights group, praised the ruling as a "watershed win."

"The right to self-defense and to defend your family and loved ones should not end at your home. This ruling brings life-saving justice to law-abiding Americans who have lived under unconstitutional regimes all across our country, particularly in cities and states with revolving door criminal justice systems, no cash bail and increased harassment of law-enforcement," NRA chief Wayne LaPierre said in a statement.

Ruling comes as Congress pushes gun reform bill

The reactions come as Congress is working to move forward with a gun reform bill that would, among other things, provide funds for states to implement so-called red flag laws and close the "boyfriend loophole" to keep weapons out of the hands of domestic abusers, and break a 26-year long stalemate on bipartisan gun legislation on Capitol Hill.

The legislation is expected to ultimately pass, with 15 Senate Republicans voting Thursday to end debate on the bill ahead of a final vote by the end of the week and House Democrats, expected to be supportive, controlling that chamber.

Comments / 22

Andrew Bushrow
4d ago

New York and other democrat ran areas do not want law abiding citizens to defend themselves and their families only criminals get guns.

Reply
14
Jack Forman
4d ago

what if a law abiding citizen was in the supermarket... think of the lives that could have been possibly saved.

Reply(3)
8
Russell Free
3d ago

Hay sam boo hoo you dont have to look at a gun or touch one but the law abiding people that do want that right and the right to protect their families

Reply
4
 

Government
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Biden admin orders ammo maker to stop selling 5.56 rounds to Americans

The Biden administration has reportedly ordered an ammunition manufacturer to stop selling Americans some 5.56mm rounds, which is the most common for the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. In an effort to severely limit the sale of ammo used in AR-15s, the U.S. military has ordered Winchester – which manages the U.S....
Navy Times

Military veterans targeted by extremists preying on patriots

Editors Note: This article first appeared on The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to their newsletter. When Chris Buckley left the Army National Guard, he was angry. He was angry that the world didn’t seem to understand what he’d been through,...
POLITICS
