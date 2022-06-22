ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SplashLearn Announces SpringBoard Math Challenge 2022 Winners

By ReportWire
 3 days ago

San Francisco, CA, 22 June 2022: SplashLearn, the game-based learning program used by millions of students, announced the winners of its massively popular annual competition – the SpringBoard Math Challenge. The 8th edition of the SpringBoard Math Challenge 2022 was rolled out for elementary classrooms across North America on March 1,...

