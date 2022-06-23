ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Live Music Thursday night at Sydney’s - Bandeoke with Usual Suspects

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandeoke with Usual Suspects - 6 to 9 p.m. The Bratcher Project - 6 to 9 p.m. The Comfort Zone Band - 7 to 10 p.m. Bring your classic car, hot...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Lewes pie-eating contest in 1950

A pie-eating contest has been part of Lewes’ Fourth of July tradition for decades. This 1950 photograph shows a group of young boys relishing in the aftermath of a fierce battle. The boys are identified as Ralph Hazel, Ronald Hazel and Billy Aiken. As long as Mother Nature cooperates, Lewes will continue its Fourth of July tradition Monday, July 4, with old-fashioned children’s games at 9 a.m., a boat parade at 1:30 p.m., the Doo-Dah Parade at 5 p.m., and fireworks at dusk.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Artist reception with Richard Thibodeau set July 9

Local artist Richard Thibodeau will showcase his unique talent at a solo art exhibition on display at CAMP Rehoboth from Tuesday, July 5 to Friday, July 28. A reception with the artist will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 9. In Renewed Perspective on Glass, Thibodeau takes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade viewing party to benefit fireworks fund

Tickets are still available for a Lewes Fourth of July boat parade viewing party at Harbour restaurant on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Tickets are $125 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Go Fourth Lewes fireworks fund. Tickets include a lavish buffet luncheon and prime seating for the parade. A cash bar will be available. The event is rain or shine.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW Piña Colada Smoothies at Lewes Coffee!

Kallista’s latest Frozen Sensation is heating up the Ferry Terminal and cooling off your hottest summer days! Enjoy her freshly blended pineapple creations available NOW at Lewes Coffee!. Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes, made-to-order mouthwatering Mini Donuts and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at...
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth historical society walking tours continue July 6

The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society walking tours will continue at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, starting at the bandstand. Additional tour dates are July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17. The tour is a 50-minute gentle stroll around downtown. The cost is $10 cash only. Reservations for the walking tours...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Jungle Jim’s 5K splash and dash won by Peyton Riley in 15:47

The 18th annual Jungle Jim’s 5K splash and dash June 25 attracted a crowd of 200 runners, all of whom chased Peyton Riley, 22, of Danville, Pa., who ran from the water park and back in a blistering time on a hot morning. The Bloomsburg-bound junior raced to a personal-best time of 15:47.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Fayetta B. Parsell, enjoyed full life

Fayetta B. Parsell, 96, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully at The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes with her twin sons by her side. Faye was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Blades, daughter of the late John P. and Hazel M. Toomey Bunting. She attended Beacom Business School after graduating from John M. Clayton High School in Dagsboro. For a brief period of time, Faye worked in the City of Wilmington; however, big-city life was very foreign to the farming community she had been raised in, thus she returned to the home she knew and loved. Until relocating to Smyrna in 1959, Faye helped her parents on their small truck farm of about 40 acres, where they grew tomatoes, strawberries, watermelon and cantaloupe, as well as raised hogs and turkeys. In the winter months, she and her parents would make hundreds of fresh holly wreaths that would be shipped to New York for the holiday season. These endeavors made it possible for them to have a niche in the farm market industry well before its time. Much of their summer produce was delivered to the many hotels in Rehoboth Beach, especially to Mr. Papajohn at the former Belhaven Hotel, as he demanded the best and said they had the best of anyone in the region. It was in Dagsboro where Faye met her husband, Theodore R. Parsell, who passed Nov. 14, 1999. They resided in Dagsboro until moving to Smyrna in 1958, along with her parents who retired from farming.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rachel Ann Powell, cherished her family

Rachel Ann Powell, 79, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born July 2, 1942, in Grafton, W.Va., daughter of the late James Robert Louden and Martha Lucille Louden. In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her younger brother, James Louden. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Bruce Edward Powell; her children: Shawn Powell (Laurel) of Rockville, Md., Tina Powell of Rehoboth Beach, and Kevin Powell (Christy) of Rockville; her grandchildren: Megan Brannan (Justin), Shannon Powell, Brandon Powell, Ryan Powell (Tori), Thomas Powell and Natalie Powell; her great-granddaughter, Daisy Powell; and her sister, Nancy Coffman of Annapolis, Md.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Usual Suspects#Antique#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Bratcher Project 6
Cape Gazette

Lewes Senior Activity Center members tour Utah’s National Parks

Members of the Lewes Senior Activity Center and friends cannot stop talking about their trip to southern Utah’s breathtaking national parks in early June. The eight-day trip was offered through the center and arranged by Curran Travel Inc. After a flight to Las Vegas, highlights of the trip included...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Local students honored for spring 2022 semester

Mercer University announced Chloe Schaeffer of Rehoboth Beach, a senior in its college of health professions, was named to the president's list for the spring 2022 semester. York College of Pennsylvania announced two local students were named to its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Honorees are Zachary Beard of Rehoboth Beach, a 2022 political science major, and Ryan Burke of Lewes, an undeclared major in the Class of 2025. To be eligible, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Henlopen Elks celebrate Flag Day

Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes held a Flag Day ceremony and luncheon June 12. The Elks took time during the event to honor Eagle Scout Matthew Hobman, and to recognize winners of its Americanism essay contest. Exalted Ruler Joanne Mayer welcomed guests and Esteemed Leading Knight Joy Schreck...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Gillis Gilkerson breaks ground on Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth

Gillis Gilkerson President Dwight Miller is pleased to announce the firm’s partnership with Pinnacle Hospitality Group to construct a 97,000-square-foot Cambria Hotel on the corner of Lexus Way and Hood Road north of Rehoboth Beach. To celebrate the commencement of construction, Gillis Gilkerson recently held an onsite groundbreaking ceremony....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
Cape Gazette

Johnson Orthodontics shows teacher appreciation with gift card

Dr. Jonathan Johnson and the team at Johnson Orthodontics recently surprised their last fish bowl winner of the 2021-22 school year, Chrissie Maughn of H.O. Brittingham Elementary School in Milton. Nominated by her student Myles Nathan, Maughn won a $200 Visa gift card for her fourth-grade classroom. Nathan was given...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 6/28/22

Lewes Mayor & City Council will meet at 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, at City Hall for a workshop and special meeting. The agenda includes an update on the five-year review of the city’s comprehensive plan, an update from the building department on the 2021 ICC Code, and discussions on adopting a city strategic plan, designated parking at 117 and 119 Front St., and the renewal process for canal lease extensions. A presentation will be given on the budget for a playground at George H.P. Smith Park, with a possible vote following. Details and a meeting link can be found at lewes.civicweb.net.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

David Paul Couvillon, Aramark retiree

David Paul Couvillon, 71, of Frankford, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born March 10, 1951, in Grove City, Pa., to the late Bryson and Margaret Bailey Couvillon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Derek Long in 1993.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Consultant advises Lewes short-term rental group

For its inaugural meeting June 14, the Lewes Short-Term Rental Ad Hoc Committee welcomed Jeffrey Goodman, owner of JB Goodman, who specializes in short-term rental research in a variety of different markets across North America. Committee members talked about their goals of establishing policies that benefit all residents of Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Turn Two Baseball Camp is a hit at Rehoboth

Turn Two Baseball Camp made its annual local stop at the Rehoboth Beach Little League complex June 20-23, when 40 future stars from 8 to 12 years old participated. At the camp, instructors teach the fundamentals of the game and strive to introduce drills that are fun but provide a framework for helping young players develop consistency and improve their play.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

William J. Smith Jr., Marine Corps veteran

William J. Smith Jr., of Salisbury, formerly of Severna Park, Md., a veteran of the U.S. Marines and avid golfer, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was 98 years old. The son of William and Anita Smith, Bill grew up in Baltimore, Md. He was born Sept. 14, 1923, and attended Forest Park High School, graduating with the Class of 1941. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Loyola College. In 1950, he completed law school at University of Maryland College of Law. William married the love of his life, Isabelle K. Smith, in 1945. On April 21, 2022, they celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Energy Costs Savings

With inflation impacting all areas of our life, it’s not surprising that the cost of heating and cooling the home increased by 33% in 2021. While energy-saving measures have been touted for environmental reasons, the impact on our wallets makes taking these steps more critical than ever. The pros...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe names Susan Lacomba VP of perioperative services

Beebe Healthcare introduced Susan Lacomba, RN, BSN, MHA, CNOR, as vice president of perioperative services. In this role, Lacomba will lead Beebe’s perioperative team at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and Rehoboth Health Campus, which is anchored by the Specialty Surgical Hospital and Beebe Outpatient Surgery Center. “Susan’s...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy