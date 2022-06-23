Middletown Appreciates Our Armed Forces

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island General Assembly passed a bill allowing Pawtucket to vote on funding for a new high school this fall. Voters will be able to decide whether or not to approve a $330 million bond that would go towards building a new campus for the city’s high school.
MIDDLETOWN — “THANK YOU!” TO STATE LEGISLATORS. MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JUNE 27, 2022) – The Town of Middletown is extending a big “Thank you!” to local legislators for their heavy lift for the community this General Assembly session. In addition to working hard to secure...
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence hosted its first ever Pride Parade on Saturday. There was a big showing for what the city says will be an annual event. The parade ended at city hall, where local and state leaders pledged their commitment to making East Providence, and Rhode Island an inclusive place for […]
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An incident during Friday night’s protest at the State House in response to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to gain national attention. Video captured by radio and podcast host Bill Bartholomew shows a man who appears to be Providence police officer Jeann Lugo punching Rhode Island Political Cooperative co-founder Jennifer […]
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JUNE 27, 2022) – Election season officially got underway in Middletown. Monday was the first day for candidates for Town Council, School Committee and the General Assembly to file paperwork with the Town Clerk’s office announcing their intention to run for office. State Senator Louis P....
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Coventry Police Department said the Rhode Island Department of Health advised residents to avoid contact with a lake in Coventry on Thursday. Tiogue Lake has reports of high levels of bacteria. The Coventry Parks and Recreational team made a post on their Facebook advising...
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Sen. Jack Reed will be on hand for a ribbon cutting at Brookside Terrance in East Greenwich Monday. The ribbon cutting event will celebrate the 96 new affordable apartments for rent. The construction of the new Brookside Terrace was broken...
This summer, a team is studying how Newport and Middletown schools could benefit from millions in state funding if we join forces and regionalize. As part of that study, we want your ideas of what educational opportunities are important to you. Additional Info...
“On Friday, eight of our recruits graduated from the academy. They will be sworn into the City of New Bedford Police Department this week. Congratulations to you all! 👮♂️🚔” -City of New Bedford Police Department.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fundraiser will be held Sunday to help two brothers who lost everything in a house fire back in May. 12 News spoke to one brother who, even in this difficult time, is still trying to help the community with his experience. As police officers, Michael Matracia and his brother Charles […]
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police officers Michael and Charles Matracia have given back to the community in countless ways, both working for the police department for over 30 years. Back in May, they found themselves in need after losing everything in a devastating house fire. On Sunday, the...
Providence, Rhode Island - An off-duty police officer punched a woman twice in the face at an abortion rights rally in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday night. Jeann Lugo, a cop who was running for a state senate seat as a Republican, assaulted Jennifer Rourke, an abortion rights activist who is running for the same seat as a Democrat, outside the Rhode Island State House.
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closing a beach in Charlestown for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said the freshwater beach at Ninigret have high bacteria levels. The Department of Health said they will continue to review the beach water quality regularly...
“The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has contributed towards the purchase of a new vehicle for the New Bedford police department. On June 21st, a new 2022 Kia Carnival passenger van was put on the road. This van will primarily be used by the department’s LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) team and outreach workers. LEAD is a program launched in May 2018 which focuses on a harm-reduction response to lower-level offenses such as simple drug possession. The intent is to reduce the number of individuals being sent to court or incarcerated and divert them to treatment instead.
Another person has died in Massachusetts waters. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, at 6:20 p.m., Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were called to Long Pond in South Yarmouth for a missing swimmer. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the swimmer, a 29-year-old man from South Yarmouth, was last seen...
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who died while attempting to remove an antenna from a Taunton home has been publicly identified. The man’s name is Michael Messina, 58, of North Easton. As 7NEWS previously reported, he was electrocuted and a fire then ignited, spreading to the exterior of...
8:28 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 61, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled him over on Post Road because his car had no inspection sticker, loud exhaust and a shattered back window. The driver said the car was not registered or insured, which police confirmed. They also found the man’s license was suspended. Police had the car towed; the man was released with a district court summons and traffic tickets for the lack of inspection and registration, and for misuse of plates.
Take full advantage of the summer transportation and take a ride on the Block Island Ferry, just like the song goes. Whether you hop on the traditional, one-hour ride or the hi-speed that gets you on the shores in thirty minutes, you’ll be greeted with a full day’s worth of activities. So sit back, relax and prepare yourself for an island getaway.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has acquired the AAA Four Diamond 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, R.I., for $174 million. Gurney’s Newport is a 10-acre waterside resort located on highly visible Goat Island. The independent resort boasts 360-degree unobstructed water views of Narragansett Bay as well as Newport Harbor, and the Newport Bridge, creating a quintessential coastal New England experience. Gurney’s Newport features 257 guestrooms, including 18 spacious suites, and 80,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by expansive lawns, sweeping water views, a marina, and an historic lighthouse. The resort contains a wide variety of waterside eateries, including Showfish Newport and The Pineapple Club, which feature ingredient-driven menus with healthy food, locally sourced dishes and seasonal classics. The resort also contains a 22-slip full-service marina with direct access to Gurney’s Newport. Additional resort.
