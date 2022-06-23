Middletown Appreciates Our Armed Forces

“The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has contributed towards the purchase of a new vehicle for the New Bedford police department. On June 21st, a new 2022 Kia Carnival passenger van was put on the road. This van will primarily be used by the department’s LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) team and outreach workers. LEAD is a program launched in May 2018 which focuses on a harm-reduction response to lower-level offenses such as simple drug possession. The intent is to reduce the number of individuals being sent to court or incarcerated and divert them to treatment instead.

3 DAYS AGO