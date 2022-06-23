ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Unpaid carers ‘feel increasingly socially isolated and unsupported in roles’

By Jemma Crew
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLi01_0gJsUmsu00

Unpaid carers are feeling increasingly socially isolated, stressed, depressed and not encouraged or supported in their roles, new NHS figures show.

Fewer carers are able to take a break from caring for more than 24 hours and fewer have received support from social services departments in the last year, according to a survey published by NHS Digital .

The Survey of Adult Carers in England runs every two years, but the 2020-21 survey was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the most recent time period to compare the latest findings to is 2018-19.

Researchers analysed responses from 43,525 unpaid adult carers who were known to their council and caring for an adult.

They found that the proportion of carers who feel they have as much social contact as they want, with people they like, has been in “steady decline” over the years and fell “more profoundly” in 2021-22.

Some 32.5% of carers felt this way in 2018-19, dropping to 28% in the latest survey.

Over the same period, the proportion of carers reporting little social contact and feeling socially isolated increased from 17.4% to 20.9%.

There was also a fall in carers saying they are able to spend their time as they want, doing things they value or enjoy (17.3% in 2018-19 to 16.2% in 2021-22).

Some 18.3% said they do not do anything they value or enjoy with their time.

NHS Digital said the impact of the pandemic should be considered in relation to these responses.

Over the same period, the percentage of carers with a mental health problem or illness rose from 10.9% to 13.2%.

Charities say the number of unpaid carers has fallen since the peak in the pandemic, but that caring hours and responsibilities have intensified.

They say this could be down to factors including many services remaining reduced or closed, vulnerable people continuing to shield, and a chronic shortage of social care.

The survey found that carers reported taking fewer breaks and receiving less support or encouragement in their role.

Some 13.3% said the person they care for used services that allowed them to take a break from caring for more than 24 hours in the latest survey, down from 19.6% in 2018-19.

The proportion able to take a break at short notice or in an emergency fell from 13.6% to 10.5%.

Fewer carers feel they receive encouragement and support (34.6% in 2018-19 falling to 31.5% in 2021-22) and more than a quarter (28.6%) said they had not received support from social services in the past year, up from 23.1% in 2018-19.

More than a third (36.3%) of carers reported feeling very or extremely satisfied with support and services in 2021-22, down from 38.6% in 2018-19.

And more than half of those surveyed (57.2%) reported their caring role had not caused any financial difficulties over the last 12 months – up from 53.4% in 2018-19.

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, said: “This report confirms what so many unpaid carers have told us. That they are at breaking point, exhausted after more than two years of little or no outside support and an increasing sense of isolation.

“This is clearly impacting on their sense of value, their mental and physical wellbeing.

“We are calling on the Government to implement an urgent ‘Recovery and Respite’ plan, including breaks, desperately needed respite and care services, identification of carers, financial help, and support to juggle work and care.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NHS England ‘set to eliminate list of patients waiting two years for treatment’

NHS England is set to “virtually eliminate” the list of those who have waited more than two years for treatment, the chief executive has said, as patients are given the option to be treated more quickly at hospitals in different parts of the country.The number who have waited for two years or more to receive treatment has fallen from a peak of 22,500 in January to 6,700, after the Covid-19 pandemic caused waiting lists to mount.People who remain on the waiting list are being asked whether they are prepared to travel to receive treatment. More than 400 have agreed, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Walker
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Black and South Asian women wait two months longer than white peers to land first job

It takes Black and South Asian women at least two months longer than their white colleagues to find their first job after completing education, despite having greater career confidence, according to a new report.The research, carried out by Totaljobs and The Diversity Trust, surveyed more than 3,500 people across the UK to assess the career journeys of Black and South Asian women.It found that upon finishing education, it takes Black women an average of 5.1 months to secure their first job, and south Asian women an average of 4.9 months.The figure was significantly higher than that of their white counterparts,...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

All over-50s could get Covid booster in the autumn after guidance stated jabs should be limited to over-65s

Ministers are preparing to offer Covid booster jabs to all over-50s this autumn rather than limit them to over-65s as advisers suggested. Provisional guidance issued last month recommended restricting doses to care-home residents, the over-65s, frontline health and social workers and vulnerable young people. But Health Secretary Sajid Javid has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Social Services#Nhs#Nhs Digital
BBC

Birmingham hospital faces criminal probe after death of vulnerable man

A hospital and one of its managers are facing a criminal investigation into the death of a vulnerable man who absconded by climbing a fence. An inquest concluded failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of Matthew Caseby in 2020, after he fled from Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne and was hit by a train.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about a Schatzki ring

A Schatzki ring is a circular band of mucosal tissue that can form at the end of the food pipe closest to the stomach. The ring of tissue causes the food pipe, or esophagus, to narrow. When a Schatzi ring forms, it might not cause any symptoms. However, some people...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

What Is Avoidant Self-Attachment?

In a recent blog post, “What is Anxious Self-Attachment?” I discussed how attachment theory can be used to better understand our relationship with ourselves. Attachment theory has helped many people better understand how their past influences their relationships and how they perceive themselves and others. The ideas from attachment theory are widely-cited because many find them useful in gaining insights into how we relate to others, particularly in romantic relationships. But what if we apply these same ideas to understand how you relate to yourself?
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

Trauma Dumping : What Is and How to Handle It

There could be a construed contradiction that is ultimately confusing. The message is that emotions need to be felt and experienced, and individuals should find a support system to discuss these feelings. It is also important to avoid trauma dumping or oversharing too much personal information. That’s particularly true with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
psychologytoday.com

Life with Dissociative Identity Disorder

As a survivor with both lived and professional experience of dissociative identity disorder, DID, there are a few things I wish people understood. Life with DID is hard, very hard. When you are managing life with multiple parts, there can be competing needs among those parts. What to wear, who to spend time with, career choices, and identifying which parts are responsible for which aspects of daily living (getting ready, taking care of grocery shopping, going to work). One part may pay the bills while another part may have no awareness that a bill is even due, especially early in the recovery process. Living with DID can be exhausting and while DID systems should never be compared, there are some aspects of daily life where we can all relate.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

ADD Medication for Adults

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (previously known as ADD) is a neurological condition that begins in childhood. About 10% to 60% of early ADHD cases progress into adulthood. But while children display serious signs of inattention, impulsivity, or hyperactivity—adults have less intense symptoms of the condition. In particular, behaviors like hyperactivity tend to decrease over time in older people with ADHD.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We're too sick to work': Number of people on sick leave hits 2.54million - up almost a fifth from before the pandemic

The number of people on long-term sick leave has leapt by nearly a fifth since before the pandemic. As employers struggle to hire staff, a staggering 2.54 million working-age people said they were too unwell to hold down a job this spring, according to the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) Labour Force Survey – up 18 per cent from spring 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Water park is evacuated with man and woman taken to hospital and 46 people treated by ambulance staff after visitors suffer 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'

One of the UK's largest indoor water parks was evacuated with a man and woman taken to hospital and a further 46 people treated by ambulance staff after suffering 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'. Emergency services rushed to Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent along with 'specialist resources' earlier today, where 110...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Wrexham man died in hospital bed after oxygen disconnected

A former teacher's death was "hastened" after the oxygen tube to his mask became disconnected while he was in hospital, an inquest has heard. James Johnson, 83, went into Wrexham Maelor Hospital with Covid pneumonia on 3 January 2021 and was one of eight patients within three bays. On 13...
HEALTH
verywellmind.com

The Mental Health Benefits of Vitamin B Complex

Mental health is impacted by many factors, including genetics, life experiences, physical environment, socioeconomic status, social interactions, lifestyle habits, and diet. While you can’t control every factor, there are things you can do to improve your mood and quality of life. However, it should not be used as a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Bipolar hemiarthroplasty: Overview and what to expect

Bipolar hemiarthroplasty (BHA) is a surgical treatment for femoral neck fractures of the hip. An artificial joint with two bearings replaces the damaged joint. The bearings allow the head to swivel during movement, preventing wear and tear on the hip joint. Hip fractures are common in older adults, causing up...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

715K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy