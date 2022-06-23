ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

100,000s of children not fully vaccinated against polio, figures show

By Samuel Lovett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbMLo_0gJsSmxK00

Thousands of children across England are not fully protected against polio , with booster uptake lagging by 50 per cent in some parts of the country, government data show.

Some 101,737 children had not received a booster jab by their fifth birthday in 2020/21, out of a total of 693,928. Around a third of all these unprotected five-year-olds (34,105) were in London .

Uptake for a second polio booster is even lower in several parts of the country, including multiple London boroughs.

In Hillingdon, just 35 per cent of 14-year-olds had their school booster jabs in 2020/21, the worst coverage rate in the country. Poor uptake levels are also reported in Brent, Nottingham, Leicester and Middlesbrough.

It comes as health officials declared a national incident after the detection of poliovirus in London wastewater. The virus, which can cause paralysis in rare cases, was identified in sewage samples taken from the capital between February and May 2022.

Scientists fear the virus is silently spreading among communities in northeast London and has begun to evolve.

The polio vaccine is given when a child is eight, 12 and 16 weeks old. And two further jabs are administered at three years and four months, and at 14 years. However, government data show that not all children have received the full five-shot course.

The regional percentages of five-year-olds who had not received their boosters in 2020/21 ranged from 8.4 per cent in northeast England to 27.4 per cent in London.

In southwest England, 10.3 per cent did not get their first booster and 10.4 per cent of those in eastern England did not.

Separate data from the UK Health Security Agency show that 123,132 children aged 14 had not received a teenage booster jab in 2020/21, while 502,247 had.

The regional breakdown of those who had not received a teenage booster ranged from 16.1 per cent in southeast England to 23.2 per cent in the South West.

More recent quarterly data, for October to December 2021, show that nearly a third of children in London had not had a booster by the age of five, while the figure was more than one in 10 across the rest of England.

UKHSA said it was “likely” there had been a spread of a vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) between closely linked people in northeast London, with infected individuals believed to be shedding the virus in their faeces. So far, no suspected cases have been reported or confirmed.

The rise of VDPV2s throughout the globe is threatening attempts to eradicate polio. They are a rare, mutated version of the virus – typically found in under-immunised communities with poor sanitation – which derive from the live oral polio vaccine (OPV).

People vaccinated with OPV, which has not been used in Britain since 2004, can briefly shed traces of the vaccine-like poliovirus in their faeces. Samples of this kind are detected up to three times a year in UK sewage, most likely from people inoculated overseas, and are considered normal, the UKHSA said.

However, the viral samples found earlier this year at London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, which covers four million people across the northeast of the capital, appear to be related and share mutations. This suggests the virus is spreading and evolving.

It’s likely the virus was introduced to the UK in early 2022 by a person vaccinated with the OPV in an overseas country, who then began shedding the virus. From there, it might have been transmitted within a single family, before later spreading among individuals who aren’t fully vaccinated.

With patchy coverage across parts of the country, scientists have urged people who aren’t fully protected to come forward and complete their vaccination courses.

“Multiplication of vaccine-derived polio viruses can happen only if there is poor immunity against polio in the community, and with polio vaccine coverage at only 86 per cent in London we have a potential pool of susceptibles,” said Beate Kampmann, a professor of paediatric infection and immunity at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“The mission now has to be that everyone looks at their immunisation books and gets their series completed, so we close the gap and don’t allow these strains to spread.”

Most people who get polio suffer mild, flu-like issues such as a high temperature, extreme tiredness, headaches, vomiting, a stiff neck and muscle pain.

In between one in 100 and one in 1,000 infections, the polio virus attacks the nerves in the spine and base of the brain and can cause paralysis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Polio: ‘Possible’ source of virus could be traced back to single household, says minister

It “might be possible” to trace the source of polio virus detected in London to a single household or street, a health minister has suggested.A national incident has been declared after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found polio in sewage samples collected from the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, which serves around four million people in north and east London.While it is normal for the virus to be picked up as isolated cases and not detected again, experts have raised the alarm after several genetically linked viruses were found in samples between February and May.Health minister Lord Kamall...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Boroughs#England#Polio Vaccine#West London
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Independent

Black and South Asian women wait two months longer than white peers to land first job

It takes Black and South Asian women at least two months longer than their white colleagues to find their first job after completing education, despite having greater career confidence, according to a new report.The research, carried out by Totaljobs and The Diversity Trust, surveyed more than 3,500 people across the UK to assess the career journeys of Black and South Asian women.It found that upon finishing education, it takes Black women an average of 5.1 months to secure their first job, and south Asian women an average of 4.9 months.The figure was significantly higher than that of their white counterparts,...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

All over-50s could get Covid booster in the autumn after guidance stated jabs should be limited to over-65s

Ministers are preparing to offer Covid booster jabs to all over-50s this autumn rather than limit them to over-65s as advisers suggested. Provisional guidance issued last month recommended restricting doses to care-home residents, the over-65s, frontline health and social workers and vulnerable young people. But Health Secretary Sajid Javid has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Wet wipe island the size of two tennis courts has ‘changed flow of River Thames’

An “island” of discarded wet wipes spanning the size of two tennis courts has formed on the banks of the River Thames in west London.The huge blockage near Hammersmith is worsening by the day, and the situation has become so bad that it has spurred MPs to advise people against flushing the wipes down the toilet.Wet wipes make up about 90 per cent of “fatbergs” – huge masses of congealed household waste, grease, and plastic – that block the sewage system.The mound is located on the bank near Barnes, in the section of the Thames that runs through Hammersmith, laser...
TENNIS
The Independent

Covid daily hospital admissions rise to over 1,000 for first time since April

The daily number of Covid cases being admitted to hospitals in England has topped 1,000 for the first time since April, new figures show. The number of patients with Covid admitted to hospitals across the country hit 1,055 on Monday – up from 722 the week before.The latest data shows a 46 per cent increase week on week. According to the figures, the northwest saw the largest increase on Monday, at 56 per cent.The Covid Actuaries Response Group has estimated the current “R” value for the virus, meaning the rate at which one person infects others, is 1.18. The expert...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The best recent crime and thrillers – review roundup

Murder Before Evensong by Richard Coles (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £16.99) The first in a projected series from the pop star turned vicar and memoirist, Murder Before Evensong is set in the late 1980s in the English village of Champton. This enjoyable cosy crime novel contains all the requisites: a social hierarchy ranging from aristocrats to semi-feral woodland dwellers; lashings of afternoon tea and parish intrigue; charming pets; and a body in the church. There’s plenty of fascinating liturgical business, although clergyman sleuth Canon Daniel Clement, a mildly exasperated but accommodating type with little hinterland, does not, as yet, make much of an impression. We initially encounter him using a biblical text to persuade his congregation of the necessity of installing a toilet at the back of the church. This becomes the focus of a debate about the perils of upending the status quo and leads to a series of fatal events. The appropriately named DS Vanloo duly investigates, but the revelatory manner of the ending is religiously apt rather than convincing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Half of UK adults wouldn’t be able to identify bowel cancer from their poo, survey finds

Half of UK adults would not be able to identify bowel cancer symptoms when looking at their stools, a new survey has found.The findings are part of Bupa’s 2022 Wellbeing Index, which says that a quarter (23 per cent) of the 8,000 people it surveyed never check their stools for potential red flags.According to Bupa, 43,000 people receive a bowel cancer diagnosis in the UK each year, and 16,500 die from the disease.It also noted that half (54 per cent) of all bowel cancers are preventable.“If it is caught early, treatment can cure bowel cancer and stop it coming back....
CANCER
Daily Mail

How Edward VIII's daddy issues led to his 1936 abdication: Historian Jane Ridley says George V's neglect of his eldest son made him a 'rebel' who didn't have the 'self-discipline' to be king

King Edward VIII opted to abdicate because his father's treatment of him had made him a 'rebel' who did not have the 'self-discipline' to be king, a historian has claimed. Edward caused one of the biggest crises in the history of the monarchy when he abdicated in 1936 after less than a year on the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
GERMANY
The Guardian

Vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert: ‘We need to be better prepared for a new pandemic’

Dame Sarah Gilbert, 60, is a professor of vaccinology at Oxford’s Jenner Institute and author, with Catherine Green, head of Oxford University’s clinical biomanufacturing facility, of Vaxxers – a gripping narrative about developing the AstraZeneca vaccine that is wonderfully accessible and illuminating without dumbing down the science. She lives in Oxford with her husband and grownup triplets.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

The Independent

715K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy