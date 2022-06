The famed Vista Theatre in Los Feliz is getting closer to reopening, though new owner Quentin Tarantino has yet to announce a formal return. The corner movie house has been closed since the start of the pandemic, and was purchased by the famous Hollywood writer and director back in July 2021. Since then details on the project have been few and far between, though it was revealed back in March that plans for the property would include an on-site cafe, alcohol sales, and potentially even an arcade. Now comes news that one Quentin Jerome Zastoupil (Tarantino’s mother’s last name) has applied for a Type 41 alcohol license with the state of California, allowing for the on-site sale of beer and wine. And while ABC licenses don’t always mean an opening is imminent, it is a big sign that things are progressing along smoothly. As for an actual opening date for the single-screen theater, that’s still to come.

