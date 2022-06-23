ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo man found guilty of striking bicyclist with vehicle

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
 3 days ago

A Toledo man was found guilty Thursdy by a jury in Lucas County Common Pleas Court of intentionally striking a 20-year-old bicyclist with his vehicle in last September.

Kevondrae Walton, 22, of the 3000 block of Alexis Road, was sentenced immediately after the verdict’s reading to spend 9½ to 13 years in prison for critically injuring Corey Sumner of North Toledo.

He was convicted of felonious assault and tampering with evidence, though the jury acquitted him of an additional charge of attempt to commit murder.

His attorney, John Thebes, argued that crash was an accident, and though his client’s actions were “foolish,” he did not purposefully strike Mr. Sumner. Mr. Thebes declined to comment after the jury rendered its verdict.

Mr. Sumner eventually recovered from his injuries after being treated at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for multiple skull fractures.

During the trial, witnesses testified that they saw a sport utility vehicle, later identified by police as a 2004 Buick Rendezvous, strike the victim in the 3500 block of Suder Avenue at 11:12 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Walton, the vehicle’s registrant, was found by investigators at an apartment in the 1900 block of South Ottawa Cove, where his cousin lived.

Walton and his fianceé, Shaniah Freeman, 20, of the 1400 block of Goodale Avenue, were taken into custody. Freeman told investigators the SUV had been stolen. She later pleaded guilty to obstructing official business and was sentenced to probation in March.

Walton, previously convicted for robbery in 2015, was free on bond while under indictment for illegal possession and handling of a gun. Those charges remain pending in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Jurors began deliberating about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The verdict was read shortly before noon Thursday.

