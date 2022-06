The first day of school, for Abilene Independent School District, is Wednesday, August 17th. That means we're less than 2 months away from the start of a new school year. That also means there will be students who begin the school year without new clothes, shoes, food, and even school supplies. That's because there are approximately 1,200 students in our area that are considered homeless. That's according to my most recent conversation with AISD Homeless Liaison Darren Cox.

ABILENE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO