Florida COVID cases, hospitalizations remain at ‘high’ risk level. The state reported 10,542 daily cases during the seven-day period from June 18-24. Florida hospitals reported 3,322 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Both numbers are essentially unchanged from the week before. Infections and hospitalizations still are high enough to classify 93% of Floridians as living in areas of high-risk, according to federal data released Thursday. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO