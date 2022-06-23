ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M’s historic season ends against the Oklahoma Sooners

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOGSk_0gJs5nuL00

Texas A&M baseball’s magical season has officially come to an end after falling to the Oklahoma Sooners in a final four matchup in the College World Series on Wednesday. The game never seemed in doubt from the start, with the Sooners continuing their pitching onslaught paired with an opportunistic offensive approach that never lost its luster in the much-anticipated rematch with the 5 seeded Aggies.

After Nathan Dettmer’s brilliant performance on the mound on Tuesday afternoon against Notre Dame, head coach Jim Schlossnagle gave Freshman lefty Ryan Prager the start against the Sooners, knowing that pitcher Micah Dallas, who had one of his best games of the year in the win against the Texas Longhorns on Sunday afternoon, would not be ready in time.

Prager, who started 9 games this season with a 5.02 ERA, started out on shaky grounds in the bottom of the 1st, walking his second batter while allowing a single from Sooners 1st baseman, Blake Robertson, which frustratingly culminated into a 3-run homer from Jimmy Crooks, swiftly putting the Sooners up 3-0 heading into the 2nd inning.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Prager looked to be getting into a rhythm after a quick 12-pitch inning, striking out 2, yet the Aggies continued to struggle at the plate with only 3 hits to account for. Going into the bottom of the 3rd, after allowing three hits with a base runner on 3rd, Prager’s day came to an end after 2.1 innings with 3 strikeouts, allowing 4 runs off of 4 hits and was relieved by the reliable Jacob Palisch for the rest of the game.

After a Jack Moss throwing error, Peyton Graham scored to make it 4-0, yet Palisch, who went 5.2 innings with 3 hits, 1 run, and 8 strikeouts, settled in and gave the Aggies a chance to keep the lead from expanding. From then on, as the A&M bats continued to stall, the Sooners tacked on another run in the bottom of the 5th off a Tanner Tredaway single, which would be their last earner run of the game. Oklahoma’s dominance on the mound was headlined by the incredible performance by redshirt sophomore right-hander, David Sandlin, who threw 7.0 innings, striking out 12 and allowing only 5 hits.

Entering the top of the 6th trailing 5-0, Senior Dylan Rock finally put the Aggies on the board with a solo shot to left-center, yet that would sadly be the only offensive output for the rest of the day, as the immense production struggles continued, with the game, and the Aggies incredible season ending after a Brett Minnich strike out in the final inning.

After what is officially the greatest season in Texas A&M Baseball history in Jim Schlossnagle’s first year as head coach, the framework is set, recruiting has never been better, and the transfer portal, which produced a majority of the starters that led the team this season is looking to make a yearly impact. The future has never been brighter in Aggieland, and I think I can speak for every Aggie out there in expressing how proud we are of this group, and that this season will be talked about for years to come. as always, Gig ‘Em!

List

Do the Aggies have one of the best defensive back groups in the country?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHheW_0gJs5nuL00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cooper Manning Reveals When Arch Was 'Ready' To Pick Texas

On Thursday afternoon, five-star quarterback Arch Manning set the college football world on fire by announcing his commitment to Texas. Manning, the son of former Ole Miss wideout Cooper Manning, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. Many people believe he'll be the next big thing at quarterback.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

4 visitors this weekend Texas football could land after Arch Manning

After a huge week on the recruiting trail for second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff, the Texas football program is readying up for another big-time visit weekend on campus. Texas is set to host more than a dozen official visitors on campus this weekend, which will largely cap the biggest portion of the summer visit season on the recruiting trail.
AUSTIN, TX
todaynationnews.com

Arch Manning’s knee-jerk reaction to Longhorns

Arch Manning decided to join the University of Texas on Thursday morning, but what does that really mean for the struggling program?. Celebrations take place in Austin. After last year’s move to Quinn Ules from Ohio State, Texas has now found another top-notch quarterback recruit in Arch Manning, who will graduate in 2023 after completing his studies at Newman High School (Louisiana State). Joined the Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
College Station, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
KLST/KSAN

7-on-7 State football tournament: Day 1 Recap

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Three Concho Valley teams opened up play on Thursday afternoon at the State 7-on-7 football tournament taking place in College Station, Texas. Brady won two games Thursday during pool play, after dropping the opener to Harmony 20-14. The Bulldogs would rebound with two wins over Marlin (26-21), and Poth (26-16) to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: The Manning dynasty comes to Texas

As Burnt Orange Nation noted earlier, top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning has committed to the Texas Longhorns, meaning the Manning dynasty – Arch, then Peyton, then Eli – will open its latest chapter in Austin, Texas. That’s also means Texas has landed all three of 247Sports’ perfect composite scored quarterbacks since the ranking began in 2000.
AUSTIN, TX
lhindependent.com

Hutcherson leaving Liberty Hill dugout

Steve Hutcherson grew up playing baseball in the Houston area, so when Crosby High School offered him its head baseball coach position, it was an offer too good to refuse. After leading Liberty Hill for the past four seasons, Hutcherson is returning to his hometown to coach the Cougars – a Class 5A program located in Harris County.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KBTX.com

Reverberations of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Despite the fact there are no abortion providers in Bryan or College Station, Friday’s decision from the Supreme Court on Roe vs. Wade will have a noticeable impact on the Brazos Valley. Texas has a 30 day trigger law and other recent laws like Senate Bill 8 which passed last year, which allows the state to outlaw abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Power 95.9

The Best Sign In The World Is In Austin, Texas?

If it hasn't offended you yet, hang in there, I'm sure it will one day. But that is part of the charm of El Arroyo's Tex-Mex Restaurant's sign in Austin, Texas. Almost nothing is sacred and that's what comedy is all about. I must make this proposition right here, right now... this is the world's greatest sign.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley needs rain: Here’s the staggering reason why

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is in need of a decent drink of water. This statement likely shocks literally nobody. Ask farmers, ranchers, or your front lawn and the answer is very clear. According to NOAA, a foot of rain or more is needed to bring soil moisture back to what is expected by this point in the year.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Coal train derails off Highway 6 near Marlin, Texas

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A coal train derailed Thursday afternoon off Highway 6 near Marlin. The derailment is not impacting traffic on Highway 6. “There are no reported injuries,” the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said, “Expect the roadways to be closed as rail crews repair the damage.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#College World Series#The Oklahoma Sooners#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen church raided by FBI Thursday morning

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's Church Assembly of Prayer Church was raided Thursday morning by the FBI, as confirmed by Special Agent Carmen Portillo. Located on 1013 Massey St., it's alleged that every few months the church was accused of luring soldiers to join then try to steal their money, according to reports.
KILLEEN, TX
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man makes full recovery after doctors told family to say final goodbyes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bubba Peters is a simple man. He enjoys riding and taking care of his horses, spending time with his family and reading. Although, the 85 year old thought those things were slipping away in January when he contracted COVID-19. Within a matter of days, he was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Both conditions kept him in the hospital for multiple days. His wife, Mollie Peters, said doctors told the family they didn’t think he would recover.
BRYAN, TX
KICKS 105

TxDOT Announces Plans to Replace Bridge at the Trinity River

Two major road construction projects will soon get underway in the Lufkin District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The Texas Transportation Commissioners on Thursday approved more than $931 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $100 million approved for the Lufkin District. Upgrades will continue on...
LUFKIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy