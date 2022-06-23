Aaron And Sam Taylor-Johnson Gave Rare Comments About Their Relationship For Their 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

Related
Chris Daughtry Says He Feels Guilt Over Deaths Of Stepdaughter, Mother
"I tend to beat myself up a lot over it," the "American Idol" alum said in a candid admission on Kelly Clarkson's talk show.
Popculture
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Marries Adult Film Star in Intimate Ceremony
West Coast Choppers founder and TV personality Jesse James is married once again, tying the knot in a small ceremony with former adult film star Bonnie Rotten. The actress, real name Alaina Hicks, shared photos of the moment on Instagram and celebrated the romantic moment. "Yesterday was the most magical...
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, & Wife Sam, 54, Kiss After Renewing Wedding Vows
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 54, just can’t get enough of each other. The famous duo was photographed on Wednesday celebrating their tenth anniversary with a romantic summer vow renewal! “10 glorious years,” Sam adorably captioned a June 22 Instagram post, alongside double heart emojis. “My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you,” she continued. “Love conquers all.”
How Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Cruise, 16, Feels About Her Boyfriend Bobby Wooten
Suri Cruise “absolutely approves” of mom Katie Holmes‘ new love interest, Bobby Wooten. A source close to the 16-year-old daughter or Katie and Tom Cruise spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed the teen’s feelings on her mom’s new boyfriend. “Katie has introduced her boyfriend Bobby...
Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day
Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set
Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”
Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
Michelle Obama Posts New Pic Of Malia & Sasha Thanking Barack For Being An ‘Amazing Dad’
Michelle Obama celebrated this Father’s Day with her family in a super heartwarming way! On June 19 2022, the former First Lady posted an adorable photo of her, Barack Obama, and their two daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 21, on her official Instagram account. In the ultra cute snapshot,...
Naomi Campbell, 52, Rocks Open Shirt With Nothing Underneath For Men’s Fashion Week
Naomi Campbell, 52, wasn’t afraid to show some skin at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The British model stepped out on June 23 for Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2023 show in a fabulous, but quite revealing, outfit from the brand. Naomi’s attire included a floral-printed purple shirt that she carefully unbuttoned to show what was underneath — which was nothing. Yep, Naomi flawless rocked the wide-open top over her bare skin and breasts, which were mostly covered up by stylish shirt.
‘We all expected him to die’: George Michael’s ex Kenny Goss breaks silence on singer after five years
Kenny Goss has spoken about the life and death of his ex-boyfriend George Michael, in his first interview for five years.Wham! star and solo artist Michael died from heart and liver disease in 2016, aged 53, after a long struggle with substance abuse and alcoholism.Speaking about Michael in an interview with Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show Uncensored, art dealer Goss – who was in a relationship with Michael between 1996 and 2009 – said: “We all expected him to die. I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him.“Honestly, he hated the fact...
Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael. In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages
It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man
All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
Jennifer Aniston says the salad she ate daily on the 'Friends' set is 'totally different' from the recipe going viral on TikTok
Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad every day for 10 years on the "Friends" set. But those viral TikToks have her recipe completely wrong.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Crashes Lamborghini on Luxury Car Lot
It was a very expensive game of bumper cars for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 10-year-old son, Samuel Garner Affleck, recently when the 10-year-old found himself in a sticky situation at a Los Angeles luxury car rental dealership. Recently, Samuel joined his father, Ben Affleck, and Ben Affleck’s significant...
Robert Irwin says American tourist who asked him for his phone number 'made his entire day' after her bold pick-up attempt went viral on TikTok
Robert Irwin has revealed how an American tourist who asked him for his phone number 'made his entire day'. A TikTok video went viral last week of Megan Grass from Utah trying to get Robert's digits during a visit to Australia Zoo in Queensland. The 18-year-old conservationist told Today hosts...
Drew Scott Celebrates First Father's Day Since Welcoming Baby Boy Parker: 'So Thankful'
On Sunday, the Property Brothers star, 44, celebrated his first Father's Day as he welcomed son Parker James with wife Linda Phan last month. Scott commemorated the holiday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a picture of him cradling the newborn while Phan lovingly admires the father-son duo. "My...
Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts
Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
Nicole Kidman Marks 16th Anniversary With Keith Urban by Posting Rare Wedding Pic
On Saturday (June 25th), “Big Little Lies” actress Nicole Kidman took to her Instagram to celebrate her 16th anniversary with husband and country music superstar Keith Urban with a rare snapshot of their wedding day. In the social media post, which featured her and Urban lighting a candle...
