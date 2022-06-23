ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron And Sam Taylor-Johnson Gave Rare Comments About Their Relationship For Their 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

By Natasha Jokic
 3 days ago

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson marked their 10-year wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Gucci

The relationship has been the cause of controversy from its beginning, as they met when Aaron auditioned for Sam's movie Nowhere Boy . Aaron proposed a year after they first met, and they announced the news at the movie's premiere — when Aaron was 19 and Sam was 42.

Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

The two subsequently welcomed two daughters, before tying the knot in 2012. The two tend to keep their relationship fairly private, though Sam said in 2019 that conversation about the relationship no longer worries them.

"It doesn't worry me, and it's not something that is difficult to talk about because it's such a positive story, that we're a decade later together and working together and raising a strong family together."

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

So, to mark their wedding anniversary, Sam posted pics of the couple kissing with the caption, "10 glorious years."

"My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you. Love conquers all," she continued.

Sam shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Jay Jopling.

Over on Aaron's Instagram, he wrote, "Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary."

"We renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!"

Amy Graves / Getty Images for Trigg Ison Fine

"A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both...We are blessed beyond belief," he continued. "Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!"

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Well then!

