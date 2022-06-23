From "Modern Family" To "The Office," Here's 25 Shows That Had Child Actors Who Have Grown Up Before Our Very Eyes

Related
"Stranger Things" Actor Shannon Purser Got Real About How "Fat Actors" Are Cast In Hollywood
"They want a big name star."
10 Instances In Hollywood When Celebrities Called Out The Remakes Of Their Own Movies
When Eddie Murphy, Meryl Streep, and Nic Cage were called out!
17 Actors Who Quit Or Were Fired From The TV Shows They Starred In And How Long Each Series Lasted Without Them
The Vampire Diaries should've ended when Elena left...
39 Celeb Sibling Age Gaps That Are Honestly Larger Than I Imagined
Their parents are out here LIVING.
11 Characters Actors Would Totally Play Again Vs. 10 They Wish You'd Stop Asking About
Jon Snow may be coming back (probably sadder than ever).
Chris Daughtry Says He Feels Guilt Over Deaths Of Stepdaughter, Mother
"I tend to beat myself up a lot over it," the "American Idol" alum said in a candid admission on Kelly Clarkson's talk show.
Popculture
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Marries Adult Film Star in Intimate Ceremony
West Coast Choppers founder and TV personality Jesse James is married once again, tying the knot in a small ceremony with former adult film star Bonnie Rotten. The actress, real name Alaina Hicks, shared photos of the moment on Instagram and celebrated the romantic moment. "Yesterday was the most magical...
Sarah Jessica Parker Says To Stop Calling Her "Brave" For Embracing Her Gray Hair, And It's Opening An Important Conversation About Aging
"I can't spend time getting base color every two weeks. Can't do it. Nope. Too much."
"The Black Phone" Review: A New Horror Film Starring Ethan Hawke As A Serial Child Killer
Don't talk to strangers.
We Used AI To Show What Disney Princesses Would Look Like In Real Life, And Snow White Is Kind Of Creepy
Snow White's eyes are looking into my soul.
Dorothy's Slippers Weren't Supposed To Be Red, And 18 Other Facts That Really Threw Me For A Loop This Week
Imagine having your hair cut by Danny DeVito!
23 Brutally Funny Spouses Whose Jokes Cemented Them As Legends In The Game
These jokes were totally worth sleeping on the couch for.
Christian Bale's 23 Most Electrifying Performances, Ranked
With Thor: Love and Thunder rumbling towards theaters, let's look back upon Christian Bale's most riveting roles...
I'm Still Thinking About These 13 TV Siblings Who Were Just Replaced As If Nothing Was Different
Noah Centineo suddenly replacing Jake T. Austin was the biggest plot twist on The Fosters.
17 Women I Was Infatuated With From TV And Movies Who, Ironically, Made Me Go "Hmm, I Might Be A Gay Man"
The Winx fan to gay man pipeline should be studied.
People Who Never Want To Get Married, Tell Us Your Reasons Why
Tying the knot just isn't everybody's thing.
"It's Such A Small Adjustment, But It Feels So Good": People Are Sharing The Everyday Habits And Hacks That Have Significantly Improved Their Day-To-Day
"It's such a small adjustment, but the impact on my mental and physical health has been huge."
Peta Murgatroyd Got Candid About The IVF Process While Giving Herself Her First Round Of Injections
"This is me being as transparent as possible."
