ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

From "Modern Family" To "The Office," Here's 25 Shows That Had Child Actors Who Have Grown Up Before Our Very Eyes

By Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdQ0H_0gJs0MRt00

1. First, here's Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily from Modern Family in 2012:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kx5V8_0gJs0MRt00
Peter "hopper" Stone / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

And here's Aubrey Anderson-Emmons now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ft4QD_0gJs0MRt00
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

2. Here's Mia Talerico as Charlie on Good Luck Charlie in 2009:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rtjo_0gJs0MRt00
Danny Feld / Disney Channel via Getty Images

And here's Mia Talerico now:

Instagram: @undefined

3. Here's Cali or Noelle Sheldon as Emma Geller from Friends in 2004:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRXS6_0gJs0MRt00
Warner Bros /Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Cali and Noelle Sheldon now:

Instagram: @undefined

4. Here's Grace Holcomb as Baby Jenny on One Tree Hill in 2004:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xiCrm_0gJs0MRt00
WB

And here's Grace Holcomb now:

Instagram: @undefined

And here she is, finally reunited with Peyton and Jake (aka Hilarie Burton and Bryan Greenberg):

Instagram: @undefined

5. Meanwhile, here's Jackson Brundage as Jamie Scott on One Tree Hill in 2008:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLq7L_0gJs0MRt00
Cw Network / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Jackson Brundage now:

Instagram: @undefined

6. Here's Jessica Smith as the Sun Baby on Teletubbies in 1997:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJ7pE_0gJs0MRt00
PBS

And here's Jessica Smith now:

Instagram: @undefined

7. Here's Miles Brown and Marsai Martin on Black-ish in 2014:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QuPT_0gJs0MRt00
Greg Gayne / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Here's Miles Brown now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAVNW_0gJs0MRt00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

And here's Marsai Martin now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fLGB_0gJs0MRt00
Prince Williams / WireImage

8. Here's Bailey or Sienna Strull as CeCe on The Office in 2010:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyQ7j_0gJs0MRt00
NBC

And here's what Bailey and Sienna Strull look like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwXP7_0gJs0MRt00

And they're on Cameo !

Cameo / Via cameo.com

9. Here's McKenna Grace as a bunch of different young versions of characters from popular TV shows:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRVB1_0gJs0MRt00
CW / ABC/Netflix

And here's McKenna Grace now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWV9V_0gJs0MRt00
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic,

10. Here's Bailee Madison as Young Snow White on Once Upon a Time in 2012:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mtaw_0gJs0MRt00
ABC

And here's Bailee Madison now:

Instagram: @undefined

11. Here's Kiernan Shipka as Sally Draper on Mad Men in 2007:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gD9I2_0gJs0MRt00
AMC / courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what Kiernan Shipka looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3traVY_0gJs0MRt00
Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

12. Here's Iain Armitage as Ziggy Chapman on Big Little Lies in 2017:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxdut_0gJs0MRt00
HBO

And here's Iain Armitage now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1yux_0gJs0MRt00
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

13. Here's Darby Camp as Chloe Mackenzie on Big Little Lies in 2017:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHJXo_0gJs0MRt00
HBO

And here's what Darby Camp looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfoSW_0gJs0MRt00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

14. Here's Chloe Coleman as Skye Carlson on Big Little Lies in 2017:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkKbw_0gJs0MRt00
HBO

And here's what Chloe Coleman looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ts7hH_0gJs0MRt00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Elle

15. Here's Parker McKenna Posey on My Wife and Kids in 2001:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1hT2_0gJs0MRt00
ABC

And here's what Parker McKenna Posey looks like now:

Instagram: @undefined

16. Here's what Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit looked like as Nicky and Alex Katsopolis on Full House in 1993:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xl55p_0gJs0MRt00
Everett Collection / ABC

Here's what Blake looks like now:

Instagram: @undefined

Here's what Dylan looks like now:

Instagram: @undefined

And here's the most recent pic of them together that I could find:

Instagram: @undefined

17. Here's August Maturo as Marvin Eriksen (Marshall and Lily's son) on How I Met Your Mother in 2012:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HiiKc_0gJs0MRt00
CBS

And here's what August Maturo looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFQ61_0gJs0MRt00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

18. Here's what Lennon (left) and Maisy (right) Stella looked like on Nashville in 2012:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sOF9_0gJs0MRt00
Katherine Bomboy-thornton / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Here's what Lennon looks like now:

Instagram: @undefined

And here's what Maisy looks like now:

Instagram: @undefined

19. Here's what Xolo Maridueña looked like on Parenthood in 2012:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZM2HN_0gJs0MRt00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here's what Xolo Maridueña looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJsR1_0gJs0MRt00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Teen Vogue

20. Here's what Paul Butcher looked like on Zoey 101 in 2005:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvRvI_0gJs0MRt00
Nickelodeon

And here's what Paul Butcher looks like now:

Instagram: @undefined

21. And because we're in the midst of a Stranger Things- aissance as we patiently wait for Season 4, Vol. 2, let's finish up with the cast. Here's Noah Schnapp as Will Byers on Stranger Things in 2016:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzjOE_0gJs0MRt00
Netflix

And here's what Noah Schnapp looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CykZe_0gJs0MRt00
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

22. Here's Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven on Stranger Things in 2016:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CNL8_0gJs0MRt00
Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what Millie Bobby Brown looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Ohwo_0gJs0MRt00
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

23. Here's what Caleb McLaughlin looked like as Lucas Sinclair on Stranger Things in 2016:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rz5fm_0gJs0MRt00
Netflix / Â©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

And here's what Caleb McLaughlin looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqbWS_0gJs0MRt00
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

24. Here's what Finn Wolfhard looked like in Stranger Things in 2016:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtLfz_0gJs0MRt00
Netflix / Everett Collection

And here's what Finn Wolfhard looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rv5gy_0gJs0MRt00
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

25. And finally, here's what Gaten Matarazzo looked like in Stranger Things in 2016:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYVij_0gJs0MRt00
Netflix / Everett Collection

And here's what Gaten Matarazzo looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUMR1_0gJs0MRt00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiernan Shipka
Person
Iain Armitage
Person
Aubrey Anderson Emmons
Person
Mia Talerico
Person
Bailee Madison
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Marsai Martin
Person
Jackson Brundage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Awards#Nbcuniversal#Modern Family#Warner Bros Courtesy#Wb#Pbs#Getty Images Here#The Office#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy