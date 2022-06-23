ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Stay Cool During the Hot Summer Season With These Simple Tips

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is just right around the corner...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stay Cool
Lefty Graves

10 year old walks to grocery store comes home with cow

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father-in-law, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father-in-law was a very intelligent young man. He wanted to be as helpful as possible to his family and everyone he knew. So one afternoon, when he was 10-years-old, his mother sent him to the grocery store with enough money to cover a few items he could easily carry back home.
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to let go of clothesline even as she hangs precariously out the window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was a fanatic about how she washed her laundry and how she hung it out to dry. Let's just say she was very particular about her clothes. She would check every item as she hung them out on the clothesline to be sure there were no stains or tears.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Daily South

Who Else Remembers Their Southern Grandpa Keeping a Gas Station Notebook in the Car?

Now that the world has evolved into one big technological megacosm, we can often forget about the time before smartphones, Netflix, and online banking existed. That is, until we're hit with memories of our mothers using a telephone attached to the wall or balancing a checkbook by hand. Amongst those vague recollections of a simpler era is a somewhat perplexing practice known as the gas station notebook. If you don't remember it, let us paint the picture.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy