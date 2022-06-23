Stay Cool During the Hot Summer Season With These Simple Tips

IF you've ever worked in the service industry then you'll know that the best tips come from where you've charmed your way into the customer's heart... or at least's what always worked for us. Earlier this month, a former waitress - who gives by the username Tamela Anderson on TikTok...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Hanging laundry on the clothesline to dry was never my mother's favorite chore, especially when I was a child. We lived in the first-floor apartment, but the laundry room was in the basement, and the clothesline was outside the second-floor landing.
Usually, it's considered wise to book a holiday in advance, but that can come back to bite you if your travel partner is not your boyfriend by the time the big date rolls around. That's exactly what happened to TikTok user Elizabeth Doyle, who recently shared the low-key horrors of...
Any infant is one of the cutest animals on the planet. We can never comprehend where humans acquire so much wickedness that they are unable of feeling even the tiniest compassion for these innocent tiny lives. Cases of inequity and animal abandonment, without a doubt, overwhelm us and make us...
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father-in-law, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father-in-law was a very intelligent young man. He wanted to be as helpful as possible to his family and everyone he knew. So one afternoon, when he was 10-years-old, his mother sent him to the grocery store with enough money to cover a few items he could easily carry back home.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I were supposed to go grocery shopping together. I waited for her, and she didn't show up. Since she lived in the same house, it wasn't hard to track her down.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was a fanatic about how she washed her laundry and how she hung it out to dry. Let's just say she was very particular about her clothes. She would check every item as she hung them out on the clothesline to be sure there were no stains or tears.
If you’ve seen a toilet that looks like a Chia Pet pop up on your social media feeds, you aren’t dreaming. Ali Spagnola, a Los Angeles-based digital creator and artist, found herself with 30 leftover pounds of chia seed. So she did what anyone would do in that situation: she covered her toilet with it and made it into a porcelain Chia Pet.
Big Brother star Reggie Bird put on a brave face to run some errands on the Gold Coast on Thursday. The fan favourite, who has limited vision and is legally blind, was photographed out and about with her walking cane while picking up some dry cleaning. The 48-year-old was seen...
It’s been 1 year since my two beloved kids stopped talking to me. Your first thought is likely going to be, what on earth did he do for his kids to stop talking to him. That’s a good question, with a complex answer, which I’ve spent the last year thinking about and trying to come to terms with.
It was July 2021, and Karen Westbrook Johnson, now 54, decided she wanted to lose weight and improve her health. She was watching the Today show when she saw a feature for the Start TODAY Facebook group, and it sounded like a good place to begin. “It was just moving...
Now that the world has evolved into one big technological megacosm, we can often forget about the time before smartphones, Netflix, and online banking existed. That is, until we're hit with memories of our mothers using a telephone attached to the wall or balancing a checkbook by hand. Amongst those vague recollections of a simpler era is a somewhat perplexing practice known as the gas station notebook. If you don't remember it, let us paint the picture.
Comments / 0