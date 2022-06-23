The 10 Largest Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are produced by plants in the genus Citrus which are native to Australia, Asia, and Melanesia. The plants themselves vary from large shrubs to medium-sized trees which can be up to 49 feet high. Citrus fruits are best known for their distinctive fragrance and for the large quantity of...
Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.
A dolphin is enthralling any person who is fortunate enough to encounter him because he selflessly chooses to share his most priceless “treasures” that he retrieves from the ocean’s depths with them. Dolphins are kind and very clever animals. Because of this, they have gained the love...
I’m probably committing a cardinal kitchen sin, but I’m admitting it – I’m guilty of breaking long pasta in half. I’m in a rush and want to get things cooked faster, I never thought about it, but to my surprise, it’s an absolute no-no. Is there a reason behind this pasta snapping faux pas rule or is it just a made up myth?
As one Facebook commentator aptly put it: “Nothing says Australia like an elderly pub owner hitting a crocodile over the head with a frying pan.”. Well, the man is Kai Hansen of Darwin, Australia, who owns Goat Island Lodge on the Adelaide River—a waterway renowned for its healthy crocodile population. Hansen moved there several years ago. He recently told 9News that his “kingdom has the only croc-infested moat all around it.” The “kingdom” is Goat Island and the “moat” is the Adelaide River. When Hansen first moved to the lodge in the Northern Territory, he had a small dog, Pippa, who would scare the crocodiles off his property. That is, until Pippa got eaten.
Have you ever been so fed up with the rat race that you want to sail away and establish your own country? It’s technically not impossible, but it’s a difficult proposition. Not only does your runaway island need to lack a governing country, but it also needs to not be some kind of national monument or conservatory.
Also known as an ass or burrow, a donkey is a hoofed animal that belongs to the Equidae family. Donkeys have a long and varied history with roots in Africa and Asia. About 6000 years ago, during the predynastic period of Egypt, the wild African ass (E. africanus) in northeastern Africa was bred to come up with the modern domestic donkey (Equus asinus).
It’s not COVID-19, and it’s not monkeypox, either. So why are hundreds of tourists suddenly getting sick while visiting the Grand Canyon?. According to a new report from The Daily Beast, the park is currently in the throes of an outbreak of a “gastrointestinal illness that closely resembles norovirus,” which, for the uninitiated, is a disease that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and mild fever. It’s also highly contagious — you can get it by having direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth, per the CDC — and anyone can get it.
Each Friday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this is will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up! Here you’ll find different categories of news, a synopsis of the top stories, and links to each article published during the week.
Tomato Cucumber Salad is a classic summer salad that’s loaded fresh crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and thinly sliced onions, all tossed in a light and refreshing homemade dressing. This simple side salad is so quick and easy to make and is perfectly cool for warm weather when it’s too...
Another huge recall has swept the seafood industry. On Monday, the United Kingdom's Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced a recall on Waitrose Frozen Cooked & Peeled Jumbo King Prawns and Essential Frozen Cooked King Prawns. The cooked product was reportedly mixed with uncooked product by mistake, so it's essential to get these prawns off of store shelves.
A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
Poison hemlock is a plant of legend and infamy. While it’s a favorite weapon for murder mystery writers, its most recognized use was in the forced suicide of a well-known Greek philosopher in 399 B.C. “Poison hemlock is the famed plant that killed Socrates,” says Em Shipman, executive director...
The next time you eat a pineapple, don’t throw out the top! Instead of wasting it, try out this hack by video creator Armen Adamjan to grow your own at home. Twist off the top, and peel off the bottom 3-4 sets of leaves. Leave it out to dry for 2 days to get rid of any moisture. Once the two days are up, place the pineapple top inside a pot of soil and gently twist in the pot, with the leaves facing up. Water it from the top every 4-5 days. Just always remember, pineapples do not like to sit in water, but they don’t like being completely dry either. Pineapples also like a lot of sun and grow best when they are warm, say in the vicinity of a nice window. A happy medium works best here. Before you know it, your pineapple will start growing leaves!
Canned food gets a bad rap, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. It's worth noting that human beings have been canning as a method of food preservation since the early 1800s (via Britannica) — you can thank the French for that invention. Originally, canning was a storage method born out of necessity. You can (not) thank capitalism and mass production — and the mandatory inclusion of preservatives like excess sodium, sugar, acids, benzoates, and nitrates (via ResearchGate) — for tainting the worldview on what's actually a pretty ingenious method of preservation.
