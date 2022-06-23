ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore Your Neighborhood Through the Norfolk Open Data Portal

 5 days ago

NORFOLK, VA – Norfolk residents have questions, and the city is excited to offer answers through new datasets related to Public Works, Parks & Recreation and General Services in the Open Data Portal.

You can better understand and research repairs related to ADA ramps, sidewalks, potholes and more through a new work order dataset from the Division of Streets and Bridges, and the Division of Environmental Storm Water Management. The dataset also includes storm water cleaning, structure repairs, pipe flushing and vegetation maintenance. Residents can search by ward, superward, civic league, cost and completed work orders.

Norfolk Parks & Recreation, Parks & Urban Forestry Division, manages more than 200,000 trees citywide, maintains parks, outdoor public spaces, city-owned lots and school properties. Service work orders include tree removal, tree pruning, mowing and more. A dataset is available for residents to better understand how their neighborhood is maintained.

Did you know buildings are responsible for roughly 40% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions? The City of Norfolk measures and analyzes energy use in all city-owned and operated municipal buildings to help meet conservation goals. This year the city has joined the Department of Energy Better Buildings Initiative with a pledge of 20% energy reduction by 2032. The city shares detailed information on electricity, natural gas, propane, and water usage in a new municipal building energy use dataset.

Feel free to view, download and analyze any of the data in this portal or visit the city data page to see additional information available. The City of Norfolk provides this data as an affirmation of commitment to transparency and community collaboration. We hope that you will use this data to improve your community, spark a business idea or just satisfy your curiosity. Have a question about Norfolk Open Data? Contact us at 757-664-4007 or email opendata@norfolk.gov.

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

