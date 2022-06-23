Help plan a new universally accessible playground

We are in the early stages of planning/designing our biggest universally accessible playground and need your help to make sure it is a place where all children can play together regardless of abilities, sensory challenges, etc.

Please join us for a planning workshop at 6:00pm on Thursday, July 7 at Maidu Community Center to share what you would like to see in a new universally accessible playground. This workshop will include two rooms so that children can draw and talk about what they would like in one room while adults can talk about the needs of their children and what they would like to see in the other. Of course, there are no rules that only children can be in one room and adults in the other so take part in whichever space is more comfortable. Light refreshments will be served.

To learn more about this project, visit the Parks In The Works webpage.