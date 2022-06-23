Town of Amherst Public Pool UPDATE

RECEIVED: 6/22/2022 at 12:58 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Agenda Adoption/Changes. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours in advance of meeting.Public Comments. The Chair will recognize members of the public. When called on, please identify yourself by stating your full name and address. The Chair may need to curtail discussions in the interest of time as needed. Approval of minutes (v). Financials Warrant Report for April and May (v). Treasurers Report for April and May (v). Property Management Report Unit Vacancies for April and May. Tenant Accounts Receivable for April and May. Leased Management Report PIC Report for April and May, Voucher Management System Report for April and May. Capital Projects. Commissioners Discussion. Executive Directors Report. Adjourn.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO