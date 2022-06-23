ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town of Amherst Public Pool UPDATE

Cover picture for the articleWar Memorial Pool will not be open this weekend or next week,...

Amherst Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

RECEIVED: 6/22/2022 at 12:58 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Agenda Adoption/Changes. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours in advance of meeting.Public Comments. The Chair will recognize members of the public. When called on, please identify yourself by stating your full name and address. The Chair may need to curtail discussions in the interest of time as needed. Approval of minutes (v). Financials Warrant Report for April and May (v). Treasurers Report for April and May (v). Property Management Report Unit Vacancies for April and May. Tenant Accounts Receivable for April and May. Leased Management Report PIC Report for April and May, Voucher Management System Report for April and May. Capital Projects. Commissioners Discussion. Executive Directors Report. Adjourn.
Special Conservation Commission Meeting

RECEIVED: 6/23/2022 at 3:00 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Executive Session pursuant to G.L. c. 30A, Section 21(a)(3) to discuss strategy with respect to litigation at 52 Fearing Street regarding recently issued DEP Superseding Order of Resource Area Delineation.
Amherst School Committee

RECEIVED: 6/21/2022 at 3:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Approval of Minutes; Public Comment (to submit public comments to email SCPublicComment@arps.org or call 413-362-1891 by 3PM on 6.28.22 with the Subject listed as "Public Comment". Include their full name and town of residence. Comments will be shared for no more than 3 min per comment and will be part of public record); Supts Update; Chair's Update; SC Updates; New and Continuing Business (A. Superintendent Evaluation; B. FY23 Goals Guidance; C. FY22 Budget Transfers; D. FY23 Budget; E. K Enrollment Update; F. Future Agenda Planning; G. Warrants; H. Accept Gifts); Adjourn.
New Transfer Station Stickers WILL BE available July 1 online

New Transfer Station Stickers WILL BE available July 1 online. Starting July 2 Stickers may also be purchased at the Transfer Station. The Transfer Station is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 8am - 2pm. Cash or check only. Stickers purchased online may be picked up at the Transfer Station a...
