City Honors Youth and Officers

DECATUR — Decatur school district leaders are in talks with the Decatur Park District about potentially building a new facility in Lincoln Park on the city's west side, the school district confirmed Monday evening. In a statement, the district said it is exploring replacing the district's oldest buildings, Dennis...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. The victim was 19-year-old, Jamarius Williams. He was pronounced dead at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, which was shortly after he arrived at the hospital. Officials said that an autopsy...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Jamarius Williams. Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the back. ORIGINAL:. A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting Sunday in Springfield. Springfield Police were called around 6:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were called to an auto shop on Friday after a fire broke out on a closet. The fire happened at Sports & Imports Affordable Care Care at 704 South Dirksen Parkway. Chief Brandon Blough said that a mechanic was at the shop when he smelled and saw smoke. […]
Decatur city leader told WAND News a meeting will be held Tuesday to continue discussions on a new ambulance service for Decatur. Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton said in statement:. “The City of Decatur learned from HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital more than a week ago that DAS would be dissolving....
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic church in Springfield was damaged on Saturday after it was struck by lightning. The lightning strike left a large crack in the stone steeple of Grace Lutheran Church and caused small pieces of debris to rain down on the sidewalk. Nearby roads were closed in order to allow firefighters […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of roads throughout Springfield will be partially or completely closed this week as construction continues from last week or begins this coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street will be closed between 9th and 11th Streets as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. Access will be maintained to all […]
An Illinois man was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Friday on two warrants from December of 2020. Forty-eight-year-old Roy E Adams was arrested by Shelby County authorities on a warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on traffic tickets from September 2020 for alleged speeding and no seatbelt. Total bond was set at $185.
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Springfield. 26-year-old Thomas Shephard of Springfield died Thursday night in the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Coroner Jim Allmon says an autopsy confirmed that Shephard died of multiple stab wounds. Springfield police say he...
June 26, 2022- There is a new organization in town, and it’s called Soy City Tuner Club. Soy City Tuner Club is a newly formed group of car enthusiasts in the Decatur Macon County area. The group’s mission is to bring the community together and give back to the...
Springfield’s police chief says local drivers need to know that when they hand money to people panhandling at busy intersections or in median strips, they may be falling victim to a fraud. Police have begun to implement Mayor Jim Langfelder’s order to move panhandlers away from those busy and...
You might be hearing your waste hauler moving through your neighborhood earlier than usual. The City of Springfield says it has granted permission to waste hauling companies to begin their routes one hour earlier than usual in order to help workers avoid the hottest parts of the day. While the authorization is temporary, the city says it’s likely to be extended regularly through the hot summer months.
Effective Monday, Monroe Street in downtown Springfield will be permanently closed at the 10th Street tracks. Vehicles will still have access to any businesses on Monroe between 9th and 11th, but will no longer be able to cross the tracks. The closure is part of the railroad relocation project and the development of the new multi-modal transportation hub.
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A nurse is out of a job after a discriminatory tweet she posted went viral over the weekend. The tweet in question implied that the nurse prescribed medicine based on the political affiliation of her patients. Sarah Bush Lincoln confirmed on its social media accounts that the tweet was posted by […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed a man’s death that occurred late Thursday night. Officials say that the 26-year-old male arrived at the emergency room after sustaining what appeared to be sharp force injury wounds. He was announced dead shortly after his arrival at 11:19 p.m. This death is being investigated […]
Springfield, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade:. “Today’s decision by the Supreme Court of the United States marks an important moment for our nation, lifting a cloud that...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Bond was set for a man accused of leading Decatur Police on a chase throughout town Thursday. Jail records indicate bond was set at $250,000 for Patrick Hutton. This comes after officers said he was seen holding a gun in a car near Jasper and Eldorado streets. Police heard a shot […]
