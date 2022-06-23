ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

15-year-old arrested for multiple felony charges

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 22, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence arrested a 15-year-old of Erie County, NY for Criminal Impersonation 1st degree (E Felony), Attempted Promoting an Obscene Sexual performance by...

chautauquatoday.com

Clymer man charged in the theft of over $60,000

A Clymer man has been charged with 2nd-degree grand larceny after an investigation into the theft of over $60,000 from a South County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Ellicott Town Police conducted the investigation in March that led to an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Nathan Massing. Sheriff's deputies picked up Massing on Monday, transporting him the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
CLYMER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man indicted by federal grand jury for selling fentanyl that led to two deaths

A Jamestown man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for selling fentanyl that led to two deaths. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced on Monday that 34-year-old Steven Mojica Medina was indicted on charges of distribution of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 30 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $1 million fine.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

21-Year-Old Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Deadly Stabbing

A 21-year-old man has will spend a significant amount of time in prison after fatally stabbing a man in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the Buffalo man was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to 18 years to life behind bars. Mikel Ayala pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree on February 22, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Sherman Man in Morning Altercation

A Sherman man was arrested on multiple charges following an altercation Sunday morning in the village. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street at about 10:15 AM and found that 22-year-old Trever Kneer had allegedly struck numerous people and damaged property belonging to those same people. Kneer was charged with one count of 4th-degree criminal mischief and two counts of 2nd-degree harassment, and he was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SHERMAN, NY
WETM 18 News

NY teen accused of impersonating principal, threatening students

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 15-year-old from Erie County in New York is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening students to get them to send explicit photos of themselves. According to New York State Police, a complaint was made in June by the Grand Island School District regarding several students being threatened if explicit photos […]
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating damage at St. Margaret Church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an incident in which several statues and large garden pots were damaged at a local church last week. According to city officials, someone pushed over the statues and pots outside St. Margaret Catholic Church on Hertel Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday. James […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made after man found shot dead behind abandoned house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two Rochester residents are accused of fatally shooting a man and leaving his body in a car behind an abandoned house. Rochester police announced on Friday that Tyrell Doty and Alexis Chung are charged with second-degree murder for the March 30 shooting of Julius Hagood. RPD said the suspects and Hagood were "known to one another."
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

24-year-old dies after shooting on Spaulding Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Spaulding Street. Detectives said the 24-year-old Buffalo man was declared deceased at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call...
BUFFALO, NY

