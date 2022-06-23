15-year-old arrested for multiple felony charges

A Jamestown man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for selling fentanyl that led to two deaths. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced on Monday that 34-year-old Steven Mojica Medina was indicted on charges of distribution of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 30 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $1 million fine.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO