15-year-old arrested for multiple felony charges

On June 22, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence arrested a 15-year-old of Erie County, NY for Criminal Impersonation 1st degree (E Felony), Attempted Promoting an Obscene Sexual performance by...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man, who allegedly shot at police officers through the windshield of their patrol vehicle after the suspect allegedly shot and killed another man just prior, was arraigned in court. On Friday, Nakeem D. Haynes, 27, was arraigned on one count of attempted murder in...
A Clymer man has been charged with 2nd-degree grand larceny after an investigation into the theft of over $60,000 from a South County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Ellicott Town Police conducted the investigation in March that led to an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Nathan Massing. Sheriff's deputies picked up Massing on Monday, transporting him the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
A Jamestown man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for selling fentanyl that led to two deaths. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced on Monday that 34-year-old Steven Mojica Medina was indicted on charges of distribution of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 30 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $1 million fine.
A 21-year-old man has will spend a significant amount of time in prison after fatally stabbing a man in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the Buffalo man was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to 18 years to life behind bars. Mikel Ayala pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree on February 22, 2022.
A Lockport man is under arrest following a domestic dispute. Police say that troopers were called to a home on Gardenwood Drive in the Niagara county town of Lockport, New York on Thursday, June 23, 2022 for a report of a domestic disturbance. The initial call came through 911. According...
A Sherman man was arrested on multiple charges following an altercation Sunday morning in the village. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street at about 10:15 AM and found that 22-year-old Trever Kneer had allegedly struck numerous people and damaged property belonging to those same people. Kneer was charged with one count of 4th-degree criminal mischief and two counts of 2nd-degree harassment, and he was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 15-year-old from Erie County in New York is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening students to get them to send explicit photos of themselves. According to New York State Police, a complaint was made in June by the Grand Island School District regarding several students being threatened if explicit photos […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an incident in which several statues and large garden pots were damaged at a local church last week. According to city officials, someone pushed over the statues and pots outside St. Margaret Catholic Church on Hertel Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday. James […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that took place in the 200 block of Franklin Street. Police responded to a call around 3:15 a.m. where detectives say two people were shot. The shooting took place in a parking lot area during a large...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two Rochester residents are accused of fatally shooting a man and leaving his body in a car behind an abandoned house. Rochester police announced on Friday that Tyrell Doty and Alexis Chung are charged with second-degree murder for the March 30 shooting of Julius Hagood. RPD said the suspects and Hagood were "known to one another."
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Spaulding Street. Detectives said the 24-year-old Buffalo man was declared deceased at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call...
