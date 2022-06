Whirlpool Corp WHR, through its subsidiary Whirlpool EMEA SpA, agreed to sell its Russian business to Arçelik A.Ş. for deferred payments. The deferred payments are expected to be made over ten years and are subject to a cap based on the net asset value of the business as of closing, which is currently estimated at €220 million.

BUSINESS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO