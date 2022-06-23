Man killed while removing old antenna from Taunton home

Man electrocuted at Taunton home 02:03

TAUNTON -- A man removing an old metal antenna from a home in Taunton was electrocuted and died Thursday morning.

Friends of the unidentified man told WBZ-TV he was a landlord working on the third floor of the house on Danforth Street around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators said he was taking down an antenna when it touched a nearby power line, killing him and setting the outside of the house on fire.

"I guess the guy was trying to bring it down a drop. Checking and looking at the scene he hit a wire, a live wire," said witness Jimmy McDonald. "Heartbreaking, I don't know what to say it's just heartbreaking I feel bad for the family."

Witnesses said the fire started quickly on the top floor, with flames coming out of the window.

"This has got to be the worst I've seen 100%. I pray to God for his family," said witness Isaac Nave.

The fire was quickly put out. Taunton Police and Fire Department were still at the home Thursday afternoon.

No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.