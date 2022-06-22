Richmond restaurant news roundup: baked goodness and fried chicken

It's been more than two years since Richmond's only hostel shuttered, but now it's ready to reopen to the public — just as soon as a manager is hired to run the day-to-day operations. Driving the news: The new owners — who also own Harpers Ferry Hostel in Maryland — have spent the past few months readying the Richmond Hostel space at 7 N. Second St. and are currently vetting manager applicants. They hope to open for the rest of the summer season. It'll reopen under a new name, Seven Hills Hostel & Lodge, Bernie Leroy, a volunteer with the hostel,...

