ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond restaurant news roundup: baked goodness and fried chicken

By Karri Peifer
Axios Richmond
Axios Richmond
 3 days ago

Here's a taste of news from the Richmond restaurant scene. Just a bite.

  • Bell Greek opened its third Richmond location last week in the Village Shopping Center. You'll find traditional Greek dishes with entrees under $15 and gyros under $10. The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner.

Got a restaurant scoop? I want it. Hit me up at karri.peifer@axios.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Richmond

Richmond's best happy hours: The Jasper

Did you know that the city's premier cocktail bar offers happy hour? Us neither, until we wandered in on a random Wednesday.The deal: The Jasper offers $6 classic cocktails (nine in all), $6 beer-and-shot combos (including Coors Banquet & Evan Williams) and $6 food specials (steak tartare, anyone?).The happy hour hours: Daily from 5-7pm. That's every damn day, people.The vibe: It's The Jasper, so it's all dark wood, kick-ass wallpaper and aggressive mood lighting.It's dark inside, super dark. In the back you can't see a thing, but the booths are so tall and intimate back there, no one can judge...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Richmond, VA
City
Mechanicsville, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Restaurants
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
classiccenter.art

Classic Grill Blackstone Va

Classic Grill Blackstone Va. View the menu for the classic grill and restaurants in blackstone, va. Ad top 5 testsieger im vergleich. Get menu, photos and location information for the classic grill in blackstone va. 130 n main st, blackstone, va 23824 suggest an edit. The classic grill is right on main street shortly after arriving in the downtown area.
BLACKSTONE, VA
NBC12

Hanover lunch lady inducted into Virginia’s Lunch Hall of Fame

HANOVER Co, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover school cafeteria manager Renee Jewel is getting some major recognition from No Kid Hungry Virginia and the county. Jewel, who works at Washington-Henry Elementary School, was recently inducted into Virginia’s School Lunch Hall of Fame. She says it’s an honor she never expected....
HANOVER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Fried Fish#Broad St#Food Drink#Greek#Carytown#Turkish#Afghan#Jt3 Soul Food#South Korean#Vcu
WRIC - ABC 8News

Sapporo USA to acquire Stone Brewing

Sapporo USA, the American branch of the Japanese beer company, announced that they are acquiring Stone Brewing Company, a Southern California-based craft beer company with a brewery in Richmond. Sapporo says they intend to brew Sapporo-brand products at the Richmond facility.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond Hostel is ready to reopen under a new name

It's been more than two years since Richmond's only hostel shuttered, but now it's ready to reopen to the public — just as soon as a manager is hired to run the day-to-day operations. Driving the news: The new owners — who also own Harpers Ferry Hostel in Maryland — have spent the past few months readying the Richmond Hostel space at 7 N. Second St. and are currently vetting manager applicants. They hope to open for the rest of the summer season. It'll reopen under a new name, Seven Hills Hostel & Lodge, Bernie Leroy, a volunteer with the hostel,...
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Le Yaca Restaurant Property In Williamsburg Sold

WILLIAMSBURG-The building that is home to the Le Yaca French Restaurant in The Shops at High Street mixed-used complex off Richmond Road in Williamsburg has been sold. On June 14, Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced the sale of the commercial condominium property occupied by the restaurant, which is located at 1430 High St.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC12

Recommended framework to reconnect Jackson Ward to be unveiled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A team will unveil its recommended framework to reconnection Jackson Ward during a public meeting on June 29. The community meeting will include a presentation and Q&A session starting at 6:15 p.m. There will also be interactive stations staffed by the Reconnect Jackson Ward Feasibility Study team.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
EMPORIA, VA
gmrva.com

Good morning, RVA: A change in the COVID-19 level, the State Board of Health, and drone photos (of graves)

Good morning, RVA! It's 62 °F, and today looks a lot less like yesterday's constant drizzle and a lot more like a typical sunny summer day. Expect highs in the mid 80s, with temperatures rising a bit over the next couple of days. While last weekend was absolute perfection, this weekend's no slouch, either! Get some rest, stay hydrated, and enjoy!
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

4 frozen cocktails to try in Richmond

Karri here. I've got frozen drinks on the brain. Here are four to try. 1. Frozen Negroni at Laura Lee's, $13.Laura Lee's changes its frozen drink regularly, but my favorite is the Negroni. No worries if it's not on the menu today — they're all good.2. Soft-serve margarita at Barrio, $10.In lime or sorbet of the day — and blended with tequila.3. The frozen lime margarita at Blue Habanero, $8.It's just $5 at happy hour, daily from 2-6pm.4. Cosmic Love at Little Nickel, $12.Vodka, cranberry, cointreau, champagne and lime — what's not to love?
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Axios Richmond

Richmond, VA
67
Followers
49
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Richmond is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/richmond

Comments / 0

Community Policy