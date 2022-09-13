Enjoy sound comfortably on the go with CustomTune technology using the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. These earbuds auto-adjusts to your ears’ liking and let you keep up with your audio needs on the go. Additionally, they come with soft eartips and stability bands in 3 sizes. You can also take the Fit Test in the Bose Music app to make sure it’s just right. Additional features include the Quiet Mode that let you blur out background noise with enhanced active noise cancellation. But in case you have to come back to external noise, the Aware Mode allows enough transparency to hear your surroundings. Most importantly, the ActiveSense technology in Aware Mode can silence loud background noise to a stop. With built-in microphones, they make a great set of earbuds you can use in your everyday life.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO