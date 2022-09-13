ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Authority

You will never need to recharge these true wireless buds

The Urbanista Phoenix adds a solar panel to its charging case for endless listening. True wireless buds solved one of the problems of Bluetooth buds with a simple design idea: A carry case with a built-in battery makes sure you don’t run out of juice for several days. The mere act of putting your buds in the case starts charging them up for your next use. But every few days or weeks, depending on your use, you have to remember to charge the case too.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon

The retailer has a handful of the premium models still in stock. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNN

These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better

Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The simple new iOS 16 feature iPhone users can’t stop talking about

IOS 16 has been out since Monday, and iPhone owners are already picking out their favorite features of the major update. Unsurprisingly, the redesigned Lock Screen is dominating the conversation. There are already countless YouTube videos, tweets, and TikToks showcasing the creativity that the new Lock Screen supports. But other features that are not quite as obvious are making just as big of a splash, including haptic feedback.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly

Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
CELL PHONES
CNET

These iOS 16 Features on the iPhone Are Annoying. How to Turn Them Off

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iOS 16 software comes with great features including the return of the battery percentage icon and the ability to edit and unsend text messages. However, there are also several features that you'll be less excited about. For instance, there's the new search button on the home screen that's a little too easy to accidentally tap, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups that might just be a little too personal.
CELL PHONES
NBC News

Bose's new QuietComfort II earbuds offer noise cancellation that gives competitors a run for their money

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Amid Apple’s Sept. 7 launch event, Bose announced its new QuietComfort II earbuds, an upgraded version of the original QuietComforts with improved active noise cancellation, a more personalized fit and a sleeker design.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Need noise-canceling headphones? These Treblab over-ears are 42% off

Finding a great pair of noise-canceling headphones that don't break the bank can be tricky, but there's good news: The Treblab Z2 noise-canceling headphones are currently discounted by 42% for only $69 today. The Treblab Z2 headphones use Neodynamium 40mm drivers to bring you seamless sound. If you want to...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Battery percentage won't show on all iPhones running iOS 16

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Although Apple brought back the option for a battery percentage icon iniOS 16, it has now confirmed that several iPhones will not be able to display it.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II auto-adjusts to your ears’ liking with CustomTune technology

Enjoy sound comfortably on the go with CustomTune technology using the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. These earbuds auto-adjusts to your ears’ liking and let you keep up with your audio needs on the go. Additionally, they come with soft eartips and stability bands in 3 sizes. You can also take the Fit Test in the Bose Music app to make sure it’s just right. Additional features include the Quiet Mode that let you blur out background noise with enhanced active noise cancellation. But in case you have to come back to external noise, the Aware Mode allows enough transparency to hear your surroundings. Most importantly, the ActiveSense technology in Aware Mode can silence loud background noise to a stop. With built-in microphones, they make a great set of earbuds you can use in your everyday life.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

iOS 16 finally brings two features to Photos that I've been asking for

With iOS 16 available to users with an iPhone 8 or iPhone SE 2 and newer, there are plenty of smaller features that users are already discovering. One particular such feature for me is found in the Photos app. There are moments when we're taking so many images at once with our iPhone cameras that we forget to delete the duplicates, and they eventually build up.
CELL PHONES
