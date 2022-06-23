Sengled’s smart LED light strips are a perfect way to add immersive ambiance to your gaming rig or media center

We can all agree that today's "it" couple, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, are style icons. That's no surprise for Kim, who's been setting trends for years, but the hubbub over Pete's humble Staten Island style has been refreshing. And like any great couple, the two are rubbing off on each other, with Kim embracing Pete's NYC taste and Pete dressing the part when accompanying Kim on the red carpet. While much of Pete's wardrobe is within reach, financially, Kim's outfits cost a pretty penny. But that's why we love the infinite variety available at Amazon, isn't it? The following picks include items that Pete wears, right down to his trademark Vans, and some some sexy pieces that have been inspired by Kim Kardashian's chic and unforgettable looks.
