Sengled’s smart LED light strips are a perfect way to add immersive ambiance to your gaming rig or media center

By Michael Berk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adding LED light strips to the back of your TV or PC monitor lets you create an immersive entertainment experience, and the affordable Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED light strips gave us the best performance for the money of any RGB strip light we...

