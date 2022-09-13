Read full article on original website
The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep
The 4-7-8 breathing technique can calm your mind and body by relaxing your nervous system and decreasing heart rate and blood pressure, which gets your body in the optimal state for sleep.
survivornet.com
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
A 33-year-old's back pain and weight loss were symptoms of a deadly fungal infection that spreads through dust
In late 2020, Desiree Chan developed back pain, fatigue, night sweats, and a cough. After a month of testing, she was diagnosed with Valley fever.
The 21 best skin care products for people over 40, according to derms
As we age, the connective tissues that keep skin looking plump, vibrant and smooth start to lose momentum. We consulted four skin care experts to find out the best skin care products for people in their 40s, 50s and beyond.
Despite a mom's grief over her disabled son's death, she found a way to help others
DALLAS — After Itza Pantoja’s severely disabled son died at age 16, she made it her mission to ensure that the wheelchairs, beds and other equipment and supplies that had helped him would get to others in need. Pantoja’s lengthy struggle to find an organization that would take...
TODAY.com
What this mom of 6 wants her kids to know when they leave home
A bittersweet moment for one Utah mom has turned into a viral post for parents across the internet. Earlier this week, mom of six Karalynne Call was preparing her son to move out of their family home. It was the third child she had packed out in a 10-day span.
A psychologist who has treated women with depression for 15 years shares her 6 most important pieces of advice
Depression is nearly twice as common in women, likely because of unique social and hormonal factors. Many women don't recognize key signs of depression, which can make it harder to get timely support. Depression can improve with the right treatment, which may include therapy, medication, or both. Dr. Carla Marie...
Paralyzed Dog's Reaction to Wheelchair Harness Reduces People to Tears
A paralyzed dog's excitement at seeing her wheelchair harness, allowing her to walk, has reduced people to tears online. The pet's reaction has gone viral on TikTok, after their owner, thought to be called Robyn, uploaded footage to their account @cowgoesoverthemoon. Dogs, just like humans, may need a wheelchair for...
These great iPhone 14 cases will keep your new phone stylish and safe
Whether you were lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on launch day or you’re waiting for your order to ship, it’s always a good idea to add a case to your shiny new gadget that will not only help protect it but allow you to personalize the look.
These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better
Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
Hearts Break As Old Cat With Dementia Turns Up To House He Used To Live At
An old ginger cat with dementia called Fred is breaking hearts online after turning up at the house he used to live at. Marcella, from British Columbia, Canada was confused when she opened her front door to find the feline meowing outside. She shared a clip of their exchange to her TikTok page, @dingleberry_pie, where it has amassed more than 270,000 hits since being shared last week.
The Verge
Facebook and Messenger take a hint from Discord for new Community Chats
Facebook is expanding access to a feature that allows group organizers to create curated live Messenger chat groups. It’s called Community Chats, and it’ll allow you to browse chats organized by announcements, topics, events, and more to connect with group members beyond just feed posts and comments. Previewed...
There's A Reason Our Readers Loved These Amazon Products So Much Last Month
There is no testament to a good product better than knowing that so many other people are buying them. Our readers have been snapping up these items in their droves in the past month. So you might want to check them out before they sell out.
How to dry laundry sustainably, according to experts
Sticking your wet laundry in a dryer can actually be harmful for the environment. That's why we talked to experts to figure out ways to lower your impact while drying your clothes.
Editors’ picks: 37 products our editors tested and loved in May
In May, we were introduced to a plethora of products, from cat beds and lip-plumping lip gloss to sunglasses. Some were forgettable, while others left a lasting impression. Because we’re committed to spotlighting the best products out there, we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.
37 Things That Will Make Your Home Look 10x Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon
It's never a wrong time to do a little home refresh, but not all of us want to spend an arm and a leg updating our homes. This list gives subtle changes that will make the house so much better while keeping you on track for that monthly budget. Everything on this list is under $35, but the impact is enormous!
So Many People Are Obsessed With These Weird Beauty Products That Work So Brilliantly
These up-and-coming beauty products are sure to hit it big time! This list will give you serious beauty inspiration to kick off the new season, from the best hair tools to multi-functional makeup products. Whether your go-to look is full glamazon or a glowy, natural look, there is something for everyone here.
Our favorite product releases this week: REI, Hill House Home, Hyperice and more
This week brings the launch of Outdoor Afro x REI Co-op’s inclusivity-minded outdoor line, Hyperice’s new heat patches and Hill House Home’s new sweater collection.
The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts
It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
