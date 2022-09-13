ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

CNN

The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep

The 4-7-8 breathing technique can calm your mind and body by relaxing your nervous system and decreasing heart rate and blood pressure, which gets your body in the optimal state for sleep.
survivornet.com

Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed

Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
TODAY.com

What this mom of 6 wants her kids to know when they leave home

A bittersweet moment for one Utah mom has turned into a viral post for parents across the internet. Earlier this week, mom of six Karalynne Call was preparing her son to move out of their family home. It was the third child she had packed out in a 10-day span.
Newsweek

Paralyzed Dog's Reaction to Wheelchair Harness Reduces People to Tears

A paralyzed dog's excitement at seeing her wheelchair harness, allowing her to walk, has reduced people to tears online. The pet's reaction has gone viral on TikTok, after their owner, thought to be called Robyn, uploaded footage to their account @cowgoesoverthemoon. Dogs, just like humans, may need a wheelchair for...
CNN

These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better

Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
Newsweek

Hearts Break As Old Cat With Dementia Turns Up To House He Used To Live At

An old ginger cat with dementia called Fred is breaking hearts online after turning up at the house he used to live at. Marcella, from British Columbia, Canada was confused when she opened her front door to find the feline meowing outside. She shared a clip of their exchange to her TikTok page, @dingleberry_pie, where it has amassed more than 270,000 hits since being shared last week.
The Verge

Facebook and Messenger take a hint from Discord for new Community Chats

Facebook is expanding access to a feature that allows group organizers to create curated live Messenger chat groups. It’s called Community Chats, and it’ll allow you to browse chats organized by announcements, topics, events, and more to connect with group members beyond just feed posts and comments. Previewed...
CNN

Editors’ picks: 37 products our editors tested and loved in May

In May, we were introduced to a plethora of products, from cat beds and lip-plumping lip gloss to sunglasses. Some were forgettable, while others left a lasting impression. Because we’re committed to spotlighting the best products out there, we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.
CNN

The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts

It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
CNN

CNN

