MADISON- Being new to a community can be a trying time for many youngsters facing new schools and new surroundings while looking to secure new friendships. For both D.J. Davenport and Terrance Salter, the experiences of being the newest “kids on the block” wound up being life-changing as the two became best friends, remain best of friends and will soon be college roommates as freshman football players at Campbellsville University, a private Christian school in Kentucky.

MADISON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO