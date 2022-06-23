Young people ages 12-18, apply to be a Rising Star

Rising Stars Youth Leadership Academy gives youth ages 12-18 the career development, leadership and life skills they need to succeed.

The summer session of Rising Stars begins June 28 at Fellowship Corner Activity Center, 1601 New York Ave., 76104 The program meets 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday for six weeks.

Program sessions will include college visits to Baylor University and Tarrant County College; recreational activities such as hiking, kayaking and swimming; visits from community members who will teach skills such as public speaking, teamwork, achieving goals and life skills; and activities like performing arts, radio broadcasting, video gaming and virtual reality simulations. There will be an end-of-program awards ceremony with guest speakers and recognition of outstanding Stars.

Academy memberships are $30 for the entire six-week summer session; scholarship opportunities are available.

To learn more, contact Steve Dworaczyk at 817-392-8725.

