Aurora Police Arrest Jeremy Rocha In Weekend Deadly Shooting Of John Jaros On I-70

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting over the weekend on Interstate 70. The incident happened Saturday evening in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue.

A male driver, later identified as John Jaros, died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers. During a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Aurora police investigators said that traffic was stopped on I-70 between Tower Road and 470 for a street racing event. That’s when Jaros, 37, went around the stopped traffic and police said Rocha fired multiple shots, killing him.

“Several rounds were fired at his vehicle, which the vehicle contained three children and his wife was the passenger,” said Aurora police during a news conference on Thursday.

Jaros lived in Estes Park and was the Assistant Chief of Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department . He and his family were returning from a camping trip when the shooting occurred, his father said.

Police read a statement from Jaros’ wife, “I would also like to ask for prayers for the young man who took my husband’s life and that he would one day have the opportunity to experience God’s love, mercy and forgiveness.”

Police arrested Jeremy Jacob Rocha, 20, in Commerce City early Thursday morning. Rocha faces charges of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators identified multiple witnesses and involved vehicles, collected evidence and conducted several interviews before making the arrest.