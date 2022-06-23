San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week
5 days ago
Dog of the Week: Newton (49798286) Newton is a 2-year-old Black-Mouth Cur that has been at the shelter since March 18, 2022, with his buddy Dutch (49798239). Newton has beautiful eyes; one blue and one brown! He has learned so much while being at the shelter and his behavior in his...
AUSTIN (KXAN) – So far, June has brought us record-breaking heat and lengthy streaks of triple-digit high temperatures. Temperatures like this pose immense threats to dogs. Knowing the dangers of this heat and what choices you can make to prevent it from harming your pet will be vital as this hot summer gets hotter.
Austin Animal Center has 1,081 dogs and cats in its care, including 671 pets at the shelter. Twenty-three dogs have no kennel. “We are housing dogs in crates in our conference room and we even rented an air-conditioned construction trailer to put crates in,” said Kelsey Cler, marketing and communication manager for Austin Animal Center. “Unfortunately all of those spaces are now full and our only option is to house dogs in crates outside in front of evaporation coolers.”
Military-themed 'breastaurant' Bombshells has landed in the Alamo City, bringing skimpily clad female waitstaff and sports bar-inspired vibes to the West Side. The chain — operated by the group behind Rick’s Cabaret and its affiliated gentlemen’s clubs — will employ 250 people at the new dining spot at 8410 Texas Highway 151. It will serve lunch, dinner and late nite sustenance.
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the top restaurants in Central Texas, including some of the best tamale shops in San Antonio. David’s...
One of the country’s hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers is in one of the country’s hottest cities. A new ranking from real estate platform Opendoor puts the 78130 ZIP code in New Braunfels at No. 4 among the country’s 20 hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers. According to...
SAN ANTONIO — With high temperatures and high demand for water, the San Antonio Water System is now issuing tickets to water wasters. Anyone caught in the act by SAWS inspectors will end up with an automatic citation that means a trip to municipal court. “We've been in Stage...
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department Robbery Task Force Unit is looking to return two pieces of stolen jewelry to their rightful owner. According to a news release, the unit on Thursday was notified about a robbery at a jeweler at the Quarry Market. Within 48 hours...
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sherriff's Office is searching for missing 16-year-old Eva McConnell. McConnell was last seen in San Antonio on June 21, 2022. Anyone with information on McConnell's whereabouts is being asked to call 911 or the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210)-335-6000.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started as a call for a person being held at gunpoint but ended with the discovery of a human smuggling operation. FOX 29 reports police were sent to a home at 3110 Monterey on the city’s West side at around 6 P.M. Sunday.
Join the San Marcos Game Day Club. This social club meets every Monday at the San Marcos Activity Center, from 12:30-4 PM. Anyone aged 60 or above, interested in joining the Game Day Club, must register for a Game Day Club 2.0 membership by calling 512-393-8280 or by visiting www.sanmarcostx.gov/activesmtx and clicking on memberships and selecting the Game Day Club 2.0. Game materials for Bridge, Mexican Train Dominoes, Hand & Foot, and 42 are provided. We will add new games at your request! Refreshments will not be served or shared. Members must bring their own snacks and drinks. New members are welcome. Pre-Registration is required, same day registration is not allowed. Members, make sure you arrive on time to get in on a game!
Supporters and concerned citizens who are working to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry rented a booth at the Luling Watermelon Thump this weekend to raise more awareness about his disappearance.
SAN ANTONIO - Forty-six people were found dead and 16 others were taken to hospitals after a tractor-trailer rig full of undocumented migrants was found Monday on a remote back road in southwest San Antonio. Police responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the 9600-block of Quintana Road near New Laredo Highway.
AUSTIN – A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Cash. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 7176, located at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was...
