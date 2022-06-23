San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Join the San Marcos Game Day Club. This social club meets every Monday at the San Marcos Activity Center, from 12:30-4 PM. Anyone aged 60 or above, interested in joining the Game Day Club, must register for a Game Day Club 2.0 membership by calling 512-393-8280 or by visiting www.sanmarcostx.gov/activesmtx and clicking on memberships and selecting the Game Day Club 2.0. Game materials for Bridge, Mexican Train Dominoes, Hand & Foot, and 42 are provided. We will add new games at your request! Refreshments will not be served or shared. Members must bring their own snacks and drinks. New members are welcome. Pre-Registration is required, same day registration is not allowed. Members, make sure you arrive on time to get in on a game!

2 DAYS AGO