San Marcos, TX

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

sanmarcostx.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog of the Week: Newton (49798286) Newton is a 2-year-old Black-Mouth Cur that has been at the shelter since March 18, 2022, with his buddy Dutch (49798239). Newton has beautiful eyes; one blue and one brown! He has learned so much while being at the shelter and his behavior in his...

www.sanmarcostx.gov

smcorridornews.com

Pets of the Week: Meet Newton & Teddy!

Looking to adopt or foster animals from the local shelter? Here are the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter pets of the week! Spread the word to help these animals find their forever homes. MEET NEWTON. Newton has beautiful eyes; one blue and one brown! He has learned so much while...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

How hot is too hot for your dog?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – So far, June has brought us record-breaking heat and lengthy streaks of triple-digit high temperatures. Temperatures like this pose immense threats to dogs. Knowing the dangers of this heat and what choices you can make to prevent it from harming your pet will be vital as this hot summer gets hotter.
AUSTIN, TX
smcorridornews.com

Austin Animal Center waiving fees, holding events to help with space crisis

Austin Animal Center has 1,081 dogs and cats in its care, including 671 pets at the shelter. Twenty-three dogs have no kennel. “We are housing dogs in crates in our conference room and we even rented an air-conditioned construction trailer to put crates in,” said Kelsey Cler, marketing and communication manager for Austin Animal Center. “Unfortunately all of those spaces are now full and our only option is to house dogs in crates outside in front of evaporation coolers.”
AUSTIN, TX
sanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Fiber Arts

Join this group to enjoy the fiber craft of your choosing and meet other fiber-loving folks. Bring your own fiber projects to work on. Meets every Wednesday.
SAN MARCOS, TX
sanmarcostx.gov

60+ Game Day Club

Join the San Marcos Game Day Club. This social club meets every Monday at the San Marcos Activity Center, from 12:30-4 PM. Anyone aged 60 or above, interested in joining the Game Day Club, must register for a Game Day Club 2.0 membership by calling 512-393-8280 or by visiting www.sanmarcostx.gov/activesmtx and clicking on memberships and selecting the Game Day Club 2.0. Game materials for Bridge, Mexican Train Dominoes, Hand & Foot, and 42 are provided. We will add new games at your request! Refreshments will not be served or shared. Members must bring their own snacks and drinks. New members are welcome. Pre-Registration is required, same day registration is not allowed. Members, make sure you arrive on time to get in on a game!
