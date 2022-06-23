'Jersey Shore' and 'Buckhead Shore' Season Teasers Bring the Drama (Exclusive)
By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
2 days ago
Jersey Shore is back with another season of its Family Vacation spinoff. Not only will the fifth season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere on Thursday on MTV, but it will be followed by the newest addition to the Shore franchise, Buckhead Shore. In advance of the premieres, PopCulture.com has an...
Fans of Dancing With the Stars are voicing their opinions on the show online ahead of the latest season. They were already quite upset that the show was making its way from ABC to streaming on Disney+, the platform's first foray into live streaming. The latest indication seems to be...
Netflix's hit real-estate reality series Selling Sunset may be down a longstanding cast member come next season. Despite reportedly being offered to appear in Seasons 6 and 7 of the hit show on the streaming giant, Maya Vander will not be returning, per TMZ. Production sources tell the media outlet that Vander is exiting because she's focused on raising her family and continuing to build her real estate business in Miami. Vander also is no longer a member of the agency featured on the show and reportedly recently switched her real estate license to be a member of the Compass real estate firm. She made the announcement public in an Instagram post recently that she's with Compass. But there's reportedly no bad blood.
Set issues and changes happen all the time during television production. However, when something breaks on live TV, it can't be covered up. The latest episode of G4TV's Attack of the Show! saw an accident go down live on air, with cameras catching it all. The fly-by-the-seat nature of AOTS! leads to these kinds of mishaps from time to time, such as the messy, hilarious chocolate stunt gone wrong we covered in the spring. This time, instead of less of a mess being left behind, there will be a repair bill.
“Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is used to being a hot topic thanks to the drama surrounding his business decisions and personal relationships. However, his latest controversy is really not going over well with fans. Hours ago, Blogger Gossip of the City posted a very disturbing video. It was alleged that Ceaser is the man in the video and he was allegedly being violent towards dogs. While many questioned how the security footage got into the hands of the popular blog, it’s been suspected that a neighbor may have shared footage from their own security cameras. Outrage immediately followed, to no surprise.
Lucien Clergue’s shot, taken in the French seaside town of Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, celebrates a Gypsy pilgrimage amid the stirrings of postwar hedonism. Every May the seaside town of Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer in the Camargue hosts the Gitan Pilgrimage, a gathering of French and Catalan Gypsies. The town’s medieval church houses the statue of Sara-la-Kali, the Black Madonna, which is carried down to the sea, as a signal for the partying to begin. The photographer Lucien Clergue first photographed the pilgrimage in 1955. He had grown up in Arles, just to the north, and was searching for a visual language of the Mediterranean that captured both ancient tradition and the stirrings of postwar hedonism. The pilgrimage, its dancers and its guitar players, rooted that idea. This picture was taken on the beach at Saintes-Marie in 1957.
Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
Tom Hanks fans may want to schedule a movie night soon, as two of the actor's most beloved films are leaving Netflix on July 31, 2022. Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail are both available to stream for about one more month. After that, you'll have to look somewhere besides Netflix to find these classics.
ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
Several Teen Mom stars have been forthcoming about having plastic surgery. From Brazilian Butt Lifts, to breast implants, to full mommy makeovers – some have done it all. Leah Messer is the latest to come clean about a cosmetic procedure she's getting done. Messer revealed she was getting veneers via an Instagram story on June 20. "So I'm at my very first veneers appointment at Smile Savvy with Dr. Joya Lyons," she said in the video, with her twins — 12-year-olds Ali and Aleeah — in the background. "Jaylan [Messer's boyfriend] got his veneers done by her husband, Dr. Drew Lyons, and I'm super excited. What do you guys think?"
Despite ongoing tension and estrangement between Britney Spears and her mother Lynne, the mother of the pop star insists she has no ill will toward her daughter. Lynne has been speaking to some media outlets amid Britney's nuptials to Sam Asghari. Though Lynne wasn;t invited, she's sent her well wishes publicly. Lynne says she simply wants Britney to be "happy," per a video obtained by Page Six when a paparazzi caught Lynne leaving LAX on June 23. When asked how she was feeling after not getting invited the wedding, Lynne said, "I just want her to be happy," replied Lynne, as she walked toward the parking lot. It's not the first time Lynne attempted to reach or share a message publicly to her daughter after their falling out over Britney's 13-year controversial conservatorship.
The 2022 Daytime Emmys went down on Friday night, via live ceremony broadcast on CBS. One of the wildest facts to come out of the awards ceremony — which is now streaming via Paramount+ — was at the expense of game show icon Pat Sajak. As noticed by BuzzerBlog, Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss. Sajak was riding high going into the night, being as he was nominated twice in the same category, Outstanding Game Show Host, due to his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, he did not win the category.
Yellowstone will soon have a new streaming home, it just won't be in the U.S. any time soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the launch of Paramount+ in the U.K. ushered the show into the fold alongside spin-off 1883 and creator Taylor Sheridan's related projects. Sly Stallone was on hand to promote Tulsa King, the latest from Sheridan, as was Yellowstone star Kevin Costner to celebrate the launch.
The Voice may be making a big change to its schedule in the near future. While The Voice moved to one cycle per year, Monsters and Critics reported that NBC is considering going back to airing two seasons. As of right now, The Voice features one season per year during NBC's fall schedule.
Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is shedding some insight into her relationship with her estranged husband, Matthew Lawrence. The Blast reported that Burke made Lawrence go to couples therapy together. However, the pair still decided to end their marriage and announced the news in late February. During a...
Jeopardy producers say that they will name an official host "very, very soon." The game show has been hosted by actress Mayim Bialik and champion Ken Jennings all season, but both are technically still "temporary guest hosts." On Friday, producers promised to end the suspense once and for all very soon.
Mishael Morgan had a historic moment at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The Young and the Restless star, 35, won Best Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series: Actress on June 24, becoming the first Black woman to win in the category. This was Morgan's third nomination and first win in the Lead Actress category.
Tyler Sanders, a young actor best known for roles on ABC's The Rookie alongside Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, has died at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement on Friday. No cause of death has been determined yet. A funeral service is scheduled for June 27 in Houston, Texas.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina was recently attacked by a dog as she walked her puppy. The Russian native appeared on season 8 of the reality show with her American husband, Brandon Gibbs. After chatting online, they met for the first time in Iceland, where Gibbs proposed to...
