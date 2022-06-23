NBA Draft insiders predict Johnny Davis’ landing spot

By Thursday night, Johnny Davis and his family will be in Brooklyn waiting to hear his name called out in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The La Crosse native and Central star was the Big Ten’s Player of the Year as he led the Badgers with 20 points and 8 rebounds a game as a sophomore.

Davis for months has been projected as a lottery pick. CBS Sports’ top three Draft analysts have Davis landing either at the Knicks at 11, the Bulls at 18, or the Bucks at 24.

Davis would be the second person in his family to be an NBA draft pick. His dad Mark was drafted by the Cavs in 1985.

For those local fans hoping Davis stays in the Midwest, the Timberwolves have pick 19, and the Bucks are reportedly looking at trading pick 24 for a veteran player.

The 2022 NBA Draft starts at 7 pm Thursday.

