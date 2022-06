A Union Township man was arrested Saturday for allegedly strangling the person who loaned him money and asked when he’d repay it. Deputies with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house in the 500 block of Ward Street shortly after noon on Friday by a 32-year-old man who said that the 59-year-old man he loaned money to strangled him when the 32 year old asked when he’d get his money back.

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO