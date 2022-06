June 27, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Michelle Murdoch says she was “the oldest” student when she enrolled in GRCC Dental Hygiene program. “I waited until my four children were older so I could pursue my dream,” she said. “I attended the GRCC Dental Hygiene program with an amazing husband and four wonderful children, including one who has cerebral palsy, who supported my dream.”

