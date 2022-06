The Old Orchard Beach Pier has been open for business. Even though they've been open and rocking and rolling since May, with the calendar officially turning to the summer season earlier this week, all eyes are on one of Maine's go-to tourist spots for the season -- the Old Orchard Beach Pier. Serving up some of the best coastal views in the state as well as the freshest seafood in Maine, hanging at the OOB Pier is truly an all-day party.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO