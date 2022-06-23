ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Marriage proposal takes place at Lightship Overfalls

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lightship Overfalls provided the perfect setting for Gabriel Nicodemus Santillan to ask Sydney Nicole Cunningham to be his bride June 18 in Lewes. Why the Lightship Overfalls? Both Gabriel and Sydney are from military and Christian families. To them, the lightship...

www.capegazette.com

WBOC

Salisbury Church Helps Community Pay for Gas

SALISBURY, Md.- One church in Salisbury is trying to do something about the high gas prices. The First Baptist Church in Salisbury was at the Tiger Mart on Route 50 giving out $25 gas card. According to Pastor Lewis Watson they served 135 cars, and says in these trying times, they hope to help the community again soon.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

David Paul Couvillon, Aramark retiree

David Paul Couvillon, 71, of Frankford, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born March 10, 1951, in Grove City, Pa., to the late Bryson and Margaret Bailey Couvillon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Derek Long in 1993.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Rachel Ann Powell, cherished her family

Rachel Ann Powell, 79, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born July 2, 1942, in Grafton, W.Va., daughter of the late James Robert Louden and Martha Lucille Louden. In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her younger brother, James Louden. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Bruce Edward Powell; her children: Shawn Powell (Laurel) of Rockville, Md., Tina Powell of Rehoboth Beach, and Kevin Powell (Christy) of Rockville; her grandchildren: Megan Brannan (Justin), Shannon Powell, Brandon Powell, Ryan Powell (Tori), Thomas Powell and Natalie Powell; her great-granddaughter, Daisy Powell; and her sister, Nancy Coffman of Annapolis, Md.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
travelawaits.com

10 Bethany Beach Vacation Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There are many reasons why people are attracted to Bethany Beach, Delaware. Most obviously, the beach — long stretches of sandy coastline offer enough space for thousands to spread out and enjoy the sun. Immediately beyond the town of Bethany Beach lie dozens of additional beaches, some of which are perfect for tourists while others are accessible nature preserves. With Rehoboth Beach 13 miles to the north, Fenwick Island 6 miles to the south, and Ocean City, Maryland 9 miles further south of there, Bethany Beach offers great access to a wide stretch of coastline and an even greater wealth of inland waterways.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade viewing party to benefit fireworks fund

Tickets are still available for a Lewes Fourth of July boat parade viewing party at Harbour restaurant on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Tickets are $125 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Go Fourth Lewes fireworks fund. Tickets include a lavish buffet luncheon and prime seating for the parade. A cash bar will be available. The event is rain or shine.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Inaugural Pride Parade held in Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Pride Festival was held in Downtown Salisbury on Saturday. 47 ABC’s Hannah Cechini was out there with the 47 ABC Live Truck helping to celebrate the festival. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Artist reception with Richard Thibodeau set July 9

Local artist Richard Thibodeau will showcase his unique talent at a solo art exhibition on display at CAMP Rehoboth from Tuesday, July 5 to Friday, July 28. A reception with the artist will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 9. In Renewed Perspective on Glass, Thibodeau takes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Consultant advises Lewes short-term rental group

For its inaugural meeting June 14, the Lewes Short-Term Rental Ad Hoc Committee welcomed Jeffrey Goodman, owner of JB Goodman, who specializes in short-term rental research in a variety of different markets across North America. Committee members talked about their goals of establishing policies that benefit all residents of Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth historical society walking tours continue July 6

The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society walking tours will continue at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, starting at the bandstand. Additional tour dates are July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17. The tour is a 50-minute gentle stroll around downtown. The cost is $10 cash only. Reservations for the walking tours...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes pie-eating contest in 1950

A pie-eating contest has been part of Lewes’ Fourth of July tradition for decades. This 1950 photograph shows a group of young boys relishing in the aftermath of a fierce battle. The boys are identified as Ralph Hazel, Ronald Hazel and Billy Aiken. As long as Mother Nature cooperates, Lewes will continue its Fourth of July tradition Monday, July 4, with old-fashioned children’s games at 9 a.m., a boat parade at 1:30 p.m., the Doo-Dah Parade at 5 p.m., and fireworks at dusk.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 6/28/22

Lewes Mayor & City Council will meet at 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, at City Hall for a workshop and special meeting. The agenda includes an update on the five-year review of the city’s comprehensive plan, an update from the building department on the 2021 ICC Code, and discussions on adopting a city strategic plan, designated parking at 117 and 119 Front St., and the renewal process for canal lease extensions. A presentation will be given on the budget for a playground at George H.P. Smith Park, with a possible vote following. Details and a meeting link can be found at lewes.civicweb.net.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

William J. Smith Jr., Marine Corps veteran

William J. Smith Jr., of Salisbury, formerly of Severna Park, Md., a veteran of the U.S. Marines and avid golfer, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was 98 years old. The son of William and Anita Smith, Bill grew up in Baltimore, Md. He was born Sept. 14, 1923, and attended Forest Park High School, graduating with the Class of 1941. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Loyola College. In 1950, he completed law school at University of Maryland College of Law. William married the love of his life, Isabelle K. Smith, in 1945. On April 21, 2022, they celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Thresholds program seeks volunteers

The Thresholds program at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown is seeking volunteers to teach decision-making skills to incarcerated people in a classroom setting. Using the Thresholds student workbook to provide one-on-one instruction, volunteers teach an essential thought process needed to make sound decisions and set realistic goals. Four Thresholds program...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW Piña Colada Smoothies at Lewes Coffee!

Kallista’s latest Frozen Sensation is heating up the Ferry Terminal and cooling off your hottest summer days! Enjoy her freshly blended pineapple creations available NOW at Lewes Coffee!. Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes, made-to-order mouthwatering Mini Donuts and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Bears scholarships awarded to Cape grads

The Rehoboth Beach Bears presented $1,000 scholarships to three students during the senior awards program at Cape Henlopen High School. The deserving recipients were Erycca Curry and Leonora Demerutis, both of Rehoboth Beach, and Richie Dillard of Millsboro. “The scholarships are merit-based, not based on financial need,” said Kenny Mahan,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Gillis Gilkerson breaks ground on Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth

Gillis Gilkerson President Dwight Miller is pleased to announce the firm’s partnership with Pinnacle Hospitality Group to construct a 97,000-square-foot Cambria Hotel on the corner of Lexus Way and Hood Road north of Rehoboth Beach. To celebrate the commencement of construction, Gillis Gilkerson recently held an onsite groundbreaking ceremony....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

