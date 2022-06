Bethany, MO: Norma June Pittsenbarger, 88, Bethany, MO passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at an Albany, MO hospital. She was born on June 3, 1934, in Martinsville, MO the daughter of Alva Lewis and Roxie (Turner) Groves. She married Marion Barker in 1952, and they had three daughters together....

