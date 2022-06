The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office says it has revoked the license plates used by a Springfield car rental business… but the business itself disagrees. A spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White says it took the action against Urgent Rent-A-Car last week because the company is not in compliance with state insurance regulations. But on its Facebook page and in a phone call, Urgent Rent-A-Car insists that it passed an “audit” by Secretary of State Police last week and says it remains open for business.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO