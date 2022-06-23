ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Agilysys Becomes Visa Ready Certified to Provide Hospitality Organizations and Guests With an Optimal Tap-to-Pay Experience

 5 days ago

Visa Ready certification will help ensure all Agilysys applications that accept payments meet Visa’s requirements for contactless payments. ALPHARETTA, GA — JUNE 23, 2022 — Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced it is now a Visa Ready...

