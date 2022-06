Before selecting a panic button platform, this handy resource suggests questions to ask of vendors while on the tradeshow floor; Visit React Mobile in Booth 1628. ORLANDO, June 27, 2022 — To help hoteliers have the best tradeshow experience at HITEC Orlando this week, React Mobile is offering a “Workplace Safety Solution Checklist” to attendees looking to invest in a panic button platform. As the leading provider of employee safety devices to hotels worldwide, React Mobile understands the need for highly reliable, accurate, and easy-to-use safety technology to protect hotel employees against threats of violence and sexual harassment while working in remote locations. The company will showcase its solutions in Booth 1628 at the Orange County Convention Center from June 28 to 30.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO