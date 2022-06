July could be Oklahoma’s most fruitful month for their efforts in the 2023 recruiting class. Multiple OU targets have announced their decision dates and trimmed their lists. A particular linebacker prospect out of the state of Texas is firmly within Oklahoma’s reach and all that stands between OU and a commitment from four-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho is the Florida Gators. Omosigho plans to make his decision known to the world on Thursday.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO