Environment

Upcycling polystyrene with oxygen and light

By Mizhi Xu
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScalable and efficient chemical recycling of commodity polymeric materials remains a challenge as the materials continually accumulate in the environment. Now, upcycling of polystyrene into benzoic acid and other value-added chemicals is realized...

www.nature.com

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover “Superworms” Capable of Munching Through Plastic Waste

According to the American Chemistry Council, in 2018 in the United States, 27.0 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills compared to just 3.1 million tons that were recycled. Worldwide the numbers are similarly bad, with just 9% of plastic being recycled according to a recent Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Activity of singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin against Staphylococcus strains

Natural polyether ionophore salinomycin (Sal) has been widely used in veterinary medicine as an antibiotic effective in the treatment of coccidian protozoa and Gram-positive bacteria. Moreover, chemical modification of the Sal structure has been found to be a promising strategy to generate semisynthetic analogs with biological activity profiles improved relative to those of the native compound. In this context, we synthesized and thoroughly evaluated the antibacterial potential of a library of C1/C20 singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin, that is, analogs of Sal with inversed stereochemistry at the C20 position. Among the synthesized analog structures, the most promising antibacterial active agents were those obtained via regioselective O-acylation of C20-epi-hydroxyl, particularly esters 7, 9, and 11. Such C20 singly modified compounds showed excellent inhibitory activity against planktonic staphylococci, both standard and clinical strains, and revealed potential in preventing the formation of bacterial biofilms. In combination with their non-genotoxic properties, these Sal derivatives represent attractive candidates for further antimicrobial drug development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

nature materials

Nature Materials is a Transformative Journal; authors can publish using the traditional publishing route OR via immediate gold Open Access. Our Open Access option complies with funder and institutional requirements. Latest Research articles. Latest Reviews & Analysis. Collections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Why public engagement is important for neuroscientists

What's the point of public engagement? Why can't we just be neuroscience researchers? In this Comment I will argue that communicating our science is a key aspect of being a neuroscientist and that our science can be enriched by this. Public interest in science is the reason that Albermarle Street...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Icy reactors break down microplastics

Microplastics are persistent pollutants, reluctant to degrade. A great deal of them end up trapped in sea ice at the most remote corners of the globe. "Polar sea ice is often considered a 'dead end' for microplastics, due to the inhibition of chemical reactions at low temperatures," says Zhang Lin, a chemist working on pollution control. Thus, not only do these pollutants immediately threaten polar ecosystems, they may also flow back into oceans, well preserved, after a thaw.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High-entropy capacitors

Dielectric capacitors are useful energy storage components because of their fast charging and discharging speeds. However, their energy storage capability - their energy density - is typically low compared with other devices like batteries, limiting their widespread implementation. High-entropy materials, which contain five or more elements in similar proportions, are promising energy materials because of their vast compositional flexibility, enabling performance optimization. Now, writing in Nature Materials, Jing Zhu, Ce-Wen Nan, Yuan-Hua Lin and colleagues show that using entropy engineering for dielectric capacitor fabrication leads to high-performing devices with high energy density.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Z-nucleic acids give immunotherapy a boost

The adenosine deaminase ADAR1 is a determinant of resistance to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy owing to its capacity to repress immunogenic right-handed, double-stranded RNAs, which exert interferon-dependent antitumour effects. Zhang et al. now reveal a further role for ADAR1 in repressing necroptosis through binding left-handed double-stranded RNAs (Z-RNAs) and describe a novel strategy for exploiting Z-nucleic acids to improve ICB responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Get in line

Applications of block copolymers as, for example, organic semiconductors or in photovoltaics often rely on the propensity of the materials - as a result of self-assembly - to form ordered patterns at the nanoscale. A greater degree of ordering is frequently associated with improved properties. Writing in Macromolecules, Hong Kyoon Choi and co-workers from Kongju National University in the Republic of Korea describe the use of centrifugal force to align the polymers in a thin film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Assessment of the frequency of coughing and sneezing triggered by nasopharyngeal swabbing in the pandemic setting

A variety of medical procedures are classified as aerosol generating. However there is no consensus on whether some procedures such as nasopharyngeal swabbing can generate aerosols. During specimen collection, the contact of the nasopharyngeal swab with the respiratory mucosa often triggers defense reflexes such as sneezing and coughing, which generate airborne particles. The accumulation and persistence of a viral load from infectious aerosols for hours after their generation can represent a threat for increased spread of infection. Prospective observational cohort study in individuals tested for RT-PCR SARS-CoV-2 from July to October 2020. Participants were evaluated for the prevalence of aerosol generating events (AGEs) triggered by the nasopharyngeal swabbing. We used descriptive statistics to analyze the data set and the chi-square test for AGE comparison between sexes. Among 1239 individuals, we reported 264 in which AGEs were triggered by the specimen collection. 97 individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, of which 20 presented AGEs. There were no significant differences in the occurrence of AGEs by age, but significant differences have been identified between sex and the occurrence of AGEs both in the SARS-CoV-2 negative and SARS-CoV-2 positive individuals. The prevalence of coughing or sneezing triggered by the nasopharyngeal swabbing was high among tested individuals. Testing facilities should ensure adequate availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the testing personnel, ensure appropriate ventilation of the rooms, and develop additional strategies to limit the risk of contamination of other participants to the testing session from potentially infectious and persistent aerosols.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Taking fluorine to the bridge

While the benzene ring remains ubiquitous in synthetic and medicinal chemistry, its flat, sp2-rich nature doesn't always provide the best framework to develop effective, bioavailable drugs. As such, saturated analogues have gained attention as benzene replacement groups, especially bridged cyclic structures like bicyclo[1.1.1]pentanes (BCPs). Now, writing in Angewandte Chemie, Roman Bychek and Pavel Mykhailiuk from Enamine Ltd describe the development of a new method to access BCPs with a fluorine substituent on one of the bridging carbon atoms.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Catching maladaptation before it happens

Years of research on adaptation to climate change shows that many efforts are counterproductively increasing vulnerability, rather than reducing it - known as 'maladaptation'. Now a study suggests ways forward by identifying four structural challenges that need to be overcome in adaptation implementation. Research on adaptation to climate change has...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Overcoming the LAG3 phase problem

Lymphocyte activation gene 3 (LAG3) is an important checkpoint inhibitor molecule of immunotherapeutic interest. New crystal structures of LAG3 provide important insight into its molecular architecture, laying the groundwork for future basic and applied investigations. Basic discoveries regarding immune checkpoint molecules, such as CTLA4 and PD1, have enabled a greater...
SCIENCE

