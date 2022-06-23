ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Trial for Willmar rape suspect moved from June to August

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

For the second time, the trial for a Willmar rape suspect has been moved into the future. Originally, 19-year-old Davion Powell of Racine Wisconsin was going to stand trial on...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

COVID-19-related illness claims the life of Renville County resident

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported the COVID-19-related death of a person in Renville County in their early 90s. That was one of 5 deaths reported, along with 1708 additional cases and reinfections of coronavirus. Locally there were 52 reported in Stearns County, 4 in Meeker, 3 in Kandiyohi, Pope and Renville Counties, 2 in Chippewa and zero reported in Swift County.
willmarradio.com

Eugene Platt

Eugene Platt, 87, of New London, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Church of Our Lady of the Lakes in Spicer. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Josephine Nelson

Josephine Nelson, 87, of Spicer, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Spicer surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery in New London. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
SPICER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willmar, MN
State
Wisconsin State
City
Racine, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Kandiyohi, MN
Willmar, MN
Crime & Safety
willmarradio.com

Darrin Ogdahl

Darrin D. Ogdahl, age 51, of Spicer, passed away Wednesday, June 22. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 29, at Vinje Lutheran Church. Interment will be at the Spicer City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at Vinje Lutheran Church and will also continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alano Club of Willmar (AA), Willmar Baseball Association or Darrin's children are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Action packed day Saturday for Willmar Fests 2022

Willmar Fests 2022 wraps up today with an action packed schedule of fun activities. Willmar Fests President James Miller says things begin with the Willmar Fire Department Pancake Feed at the fire station from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m:. 7:00 am – 1:00 pm – Willmar Fire Department Pancake Feed-Willmar...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Melvin J. Gewerth

Melvin Joseph Gewerth, age 62 of Morton formerly of Wabasso area, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the St. John Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Morton. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
MORTON, MN
willmarradio.com

139th Mission Fest

You are invited to the 139th Mission Fest at Nordland Lutheran Church, 18510 180th Ave. NE, rural Paynesville on Saturday June 25 serving from 10:45 - 1:00 pm. Menu: meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw, rolls, ice cream, milk & coffee. Free will donation. Auction following at 1:00 pm of...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#Racine Wisconsin#The Mall Of America
willmarradio.com

Flood Watch issued June 24 at 2:19PM CDT by NWS

..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Minnesota and east central Minnesota, including the following counties, in central Minnesota, Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns and Todd. In east central Minnesota,
willmarradio.com

Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 1:56AM CDT by NWS

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pope, southern Todd, Stearns, southwestern Morrison and northeastern Kandiyohi Counties through 230 AM CDT... At 154 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Belgrade, or 29 miles north of Willmar, moving east at 80 mph.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Peterson Rolls to Lakeland Title, Madsen Rallies for T-2

(Eagle Creek Golf Club, Willmar, MN) -- Trent Peterson found himself in familiar territory on a windy, cool Sunday afternoon at Eagle Creek Golf in Willmar, winning a championship. This time it was the 93rd Lakeland Championship. Just last August Peterson won the 34th Mid-Amateur title at Eagle Creek. He...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Little Crow Water Ski Team's Home Show Schedule

When: June, July & August dates (see below) Admission: tickets available online at littlecrow.com or at the gate. This year's theme is "Viva Crow Vegas". Shows feature daredevil jumpers, graceful ballet and swivel skiers, giant pyramids, and fast-as-lightning barefoot skiers. Home Shows:. June 24 (main shows at 7:30 pm, B...
NEW LONDON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy