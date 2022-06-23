Trial for Willmar rape suspect moved from June to August

Melvin Joseph Gewerth, age 62 of Morton formerly of Wabasso area, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the St. John Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Morton. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

