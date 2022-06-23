Jean Ramstad – Obit

Viola Ricard, 92, of Crookston, MN, passed away on June 22, 2022, at Villa St. Vincent in Crookston with her children at her side. Viola Marie Ricard was born on November 23, 1929, at home near Gentilly, MN, the daughter of Francis and Elizabeth (Audette) Amiot. Viola attended Prairie Queen country school in the Gentilly area. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gentilly. She married Elmer Ricard on January 21, 1947, and they made their home on a farm near Red Lake Falls, where they lived until 1977 when they moved to Crookston. Viola and Elmer were able to enjoy 13 years wintering near Mission, Texas, from 1987-2001. They were married for 61 years, until Elmer’s passing in 2008.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO