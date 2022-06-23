ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

City Council Seeks Candidate to Fill Vacant Seat

Virginia Beach, Virginia
 5 days ago

As a result of the passing of Louis R. Jones, the Bayside District Council seat is vacant. Virginia Beach City Council encourages any citizen, who is a registered voter residing in the Bayside District and interested in the position, to submit the following items on or before noon on July 8, 2022:

  1. Resume or C.V.
  2. Statement of Economic Interests
  3. Letter of Interest

The Statement of Economic Interests can be found at VBgov.com/BaysideVacancy. The letter of interest should state why you would like to serve on City Council.

All documents must be submitted to:

Amanda Barnes, MMC, City Clerk

2401 Courthouse Drive, Suite 2116

Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Because the citizen chosen will be completing the term for which Mr. Jones was elected, candidates must reside in the Bayside District to be eligible for appointment.

To look up your district, visit the City Map Tool, select the layers icon. From the layers list, select "Voting Information" and from that drop-down menu, select "Former Council Districts."

The citizen appointed by City Council will hold office until Dec. 31, 2022.

City Council will review the applications in closed session on July 12 and will narrow the list of candidates to determine who will be interviewed publicly at a special session on Aug. 2. Finalists will be announced and City Council will accept public comment on Aug. 9. City Council will then vote to select an appointee on either Aug. 9 or 16.

# # #

