Chemistry

Phase- and composition-controlled synthesis

By Weiguang Yang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA general method by controlling reaction kinetics is proposed to synthesize 67 kinds of two-dimensional crystal with custom-made phases and compositions, in particular, Fe- and Cr-based (layered and non-layered) chalcogenides and phosphorous chalcogenides, which show interesting ferromagnetism and superconductivity properties. Transition metal chalcogenides (TMCs) have attracted intensive attention because...

Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Diversity of spatiotemporal coding reveals specialized visual processing streams in the mouse cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29656-z, published online 06 June 2022. The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrectÂ Supplementary Movie file. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Neuro-Electronics Research Flanders, Kapeldreef 75, 3001, Leuven, Belgium. Xu Han,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kinetic and energetic insights into the dissipative non-equilibrium operation of an autonomous light-powered supramolecular pump

Natural and artificial autonomous molecular machines operate by constantly dissipating energy coming from an external source to maintain a non-equilibrium state. Quantitative thermodynamic characterization of these dissipative states is highly challenging as they exist only as long as energy is provided. Here we report on the detailed physicochemical characterization of the dissipative operation of a supramolecular pump. The pump transduces light energy into chemical energy by bringing self-assembly reactions to non-equilibrium steady states. The composition of the system under light irradiation was followed in real time by 1H NMR for four different irradiation intensities. The experimental composition and photon flow were then fed into a theoretical model describing the non-equilibrium dissipation and the energy storage at the steady state. We quantitatively probed the relationship between the light energy input and the deviation of the dissipative state from thermodynamic equilibrium in this artificial system. Our results provide a testing ground for newly developed theoretical models for photoactivated artificial molecular machines operating away from thermodynamic equilibrium.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
CHEMISTRY
Science
Chemistry
Nature.com

Overcoming the LAG3 phase problem

Lymphocyte activation gene 3 (LAG3) is an important checkpoint inhibitor molecule of immunotherapeutic interest. New crystal structures of LAG3 provide important insight into its molecular architecture, laying the groundwork for future basic and applied investigations. Basic discoveries regarding immune checkpoint molecules, such as CTLA4 and PD1, have enabled a greater...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
Nature.com

Genome-scale single-cell CRISPR screens

Single-cell CRISPR screens, such as Perturb-seq, provide pooled information on genetic perturbations and associated multivariate phenotypic changes in individual cells and, therefore, are promising tools for genotype"“phenotype mapping. However, such screens have been restricted to at most a few hundred pre-selected genes or phenotypes of interest. Here, Replogle et al. expand a CRISPR interference-based Perturb-seq platform to the genome scale and analyse transcriptional phenotypes to resolve gene functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Error measurements for a quantum annealer using the one-dimensional Ising model with twisted boundaries

A finite length ferromagnetic chain with opposite spin polarization imposed at its two ends is one of the simplest frustrated spin models. In the clean classical limit the domain wall inserted on account of the boundary conditions resides with equal probability on any one of the bonds, and the degeneracy is precisely equal to the number of bonds. If quantum mechanics is introduced via a transverse field, the domain wall will behave as a particle in a box, and prefer to be nearer the middle of the chain rather than the ends. A simple characteristic of a real quantum annealer is therefore which of these limits obtains in practice. Here we have used the ferromagnetic chain with antiparallel boundary spins to test a real flux qubit quantum annealer and discover that contrary to both expectations, the domain walls found are non-uniformly distributed on account of effective random longitudinal fields present notwithstanding tuning carried out to zero out such fields when the couplings between qubits are nominally zero. We present a simple derivation of the form of the distribution function for the domain walls, and show also how the effect we have discovered can be used to determine the strength of the effective random fields (noise) characterizing the annealer. The noise measured in this fashion is smaller than what is seen during the single-qubit tuning process, but nonetheless qualitatively affects the outcome of the simulation performed by the annealer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activity of singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin against Staphylococcus strains

Natural polyether ionophore salinomycin (Sal) has been widely used in veterinary medicine as an antibiotic effective in the treatment of coccidian protozoa and Gram-positive bacteria. Moreover, chemical modification of the Sal structure has been found to be a promising strategy to generate semisynthetic analogs with biological activity profiles improved relative to those of the native compound. In this context, we synthesized and thoroughly evaluated the antibacterial potential of a library of C1/C20 singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin, that is, analogs of Sal with inversed stereochemistry at the C20 position. Among the synthesized analog structures, the most promising antibacterial active agents were those obtained via regioselective O-acylation of C20-epi-hydroxyl, particularly esters 7, 9, and 11. Such C20 singly modified compounds showed excellent inhibitory activity against planktonic staphylococci, both standard and clinical strains, and revealed potential in preventing the formation of bacterial biofilms. In combination with their non-genotoxic properties, these Sal derivatives represent attractive candidates for further antimicrobial drug development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

nature materials

Nature Materials is a Transformative Journal; authors can publish using the traditional publishing route OR via immediate gold Open Access. Our Open Access option complies with funder and institutional requirements. Latest Research articles. Latest Reviews & Analysis. Collections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Demonstration of a superconducting diode-with-memory, operational at zero magnetic field with switchable nonreciprocity

Diode is one of the basic electronic components. It has a nonreciprocal current response, associated with a broken space/time reversal symmetry. Here we demonstrate prototypes of superconducting diodes operational at zero magnetic field. They are based on conventional niobium planar Josephson junctions, in which space/time symmetry is broken by a combination of self-field effect from nonuniform bias and stray fields from a trapped Abrikosov vortex. We demonstrate that nonreciprocity of critical current in such diodes can reach an order of magnitude and rectification efficiency can exceed 70%. Furthermore, we can easily change the diode polarity and switch nonreciprocity on/off by changing the bias configuration and by trapping/removing of a vortex. This facilitates a memory functionality. We argue that such a diode-with-memory can be used for a future generation of in-memory superconducting computers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Three families of Asgard archaeal viruses identified in metagenome-assembled genomes

Asgardarchaeota harbour many eukaryotic signature proteins and are widely considered to represent the closest archaeal relatives of eukaryotes. Whether similarities between Asgard archaea and eukaryotes extend to their viromes remains unknown. Here we present 20"‰metagenome-assembled genomes of Asgardarchaeota from deep-sea sediments of the basin off the Shimokita Peninsula, Japan. By combining a CRISPR spacer search of metagenomic sequences with phylogenomic analysis, we identify three family-level groups of viruses associated with Asgard archaea. The first group, verdandiviruses, includes tailed viruses of the class Caudoviricetes (realm Duplodnaviria); the second, skuldviruses, consists of viruses with predicted icosahedral capsids of the realm Varidnaviria; and the third group, wyrdviruses, is related to spindle-shaped viruses previously identified in other archaea. More than 90% of the proteins encoded by these viruses of Asgard archaea show no sequence similarity to proteins encoded by other known viruses. Nevertheless, all three proposed families consist of viruses typical of prokaryotes, providing no indication of specific evolutionary relationships between viruses infecting Asgard archaea and eukaryotes. Verdandiviruses and skuldviruses are likely to be lytic, whereas wyrdviruses potentially establish chronic infection and are released without host cell lysis. All three groups of viruses are predicted to play important roles in controlling Asgard archaea populations in deep-sea ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Groundwater discharge as a driver of methane emissions from Arctic lakes

Lateral CH4 inputs to Arctic lakes through groundwater discharge could be substantial and constitute an important pathway that links CH4 production in thawing permafrost to atmospheric emissions via lakes. Yet, groundwater CH4 inputs and associated drivers are hitherto poorly constrained because their dynamics and spatial variability are largely unknown. Here, we unravel the important role and drivers of groundwater discharge for CH4 emissions from Arctic lakes. Spatial patterns across lakes suggest groundwater inflows are primarily related to lake depth and wetland cover. Groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes are higher in summer than in autumn and are influenced by hydrological (groundwater recharge) and biological drivers (CH4 production). This information on the spatial and temporal patterns on groundwater discharge at high northern latitudes is critical for predicting lake CH4 emissions in the warming Arctic, as rising temperatures, increasing precipitation, and permafrost thawing may further exacerbate groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Removing carbon dioxide: first, do no harm

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, Massachusetts, USA. Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA. Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, Massachusetts, USA. Climate-intervention strategies to durably remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere must have no harmful ecological consequences. We have therefore drawn up a set of guiding principles...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Investigating the presence of adsorbed species on Pt steps at low potentials

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30241-7, published online 10 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted references to previous work when describing the state of the art of the subject. This has been added as reference [24,25,26] at: 'It has been generally assumed that the hydrogen adsorption/desorption process is responsible for this peak, although some results suggest that OH adsorption can also be involved in these processes22-24. Indeed, DFT results suggest that cation coadsorption with OH is responsible for the observed voltammetric behaviour25,26.' This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Translating and evaluating the Chinese version of Pediatric Eye Questionnaire (PedEyeQ-CN) for children

To investigate the reliability and validity of Chinese version of the Pediatric Eye Questionnaire (PedEyeQ-CN) by testing ophthalmic patients in China. The PedEyeQ (standard English version) was translated by local researchers. Children were asked to complete the Child section, and their parents the Proxy and Parent sections. 160 children (32 normal controls, 77 with refractive error, 48 with strabismus/amblyopia, 3 with other eye conditions) aged 5-11 years old, and one parent of each child were recruited. Cronbach's Î± and intraclass correlation coefficient were calculated to examine the reliability and test-retest reliability; the score differences between controls and patients were compared to examine the validity.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Z-nucleic acids give immunotherapy a boost

The adenosine deaminase ADAR1 is a determinant of resistance to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy owing to its capacity to repress immunogenic right-handed, double-stranded RNAs, which exert interferon-dependent antitumour effects. Zhang et al. now reveal a further role for ADAR1 in repressing necroptosis through binding left-handed double-stranded RNAs (Z-RNAs) and describe a novel strategy for exploiting Z-nucleic acids to improve ICB responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-entropy capacitors

Dielectric capacitors are useful energy storage components because of their fast charging and discharging speeds. However, their energy storage capability - their energy density - is typically low compared with other devices like batteries, limiting their widespread implementation. High-entropy materials, which contain five or more elements in similar proportions, are promising energy materials because of their vast compositional flexibility, enabling performance optimization. Now, writing in Nature Materials, Jing Zhu, Ce-Wen Nan, Yuan-Hua Lin and colleagues show that using entropy engineering for dielectric capacitor fabrication leads to high-performing devices with high energy density.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Highly efficient double ionization of mixed alkali dimers by intermolecular Coulombic decay

In the originally published version of this article, the simulated K and Rb ion kinetic energy distributions shown in Fig. 1c were calculated incorrectly. The significantly higher experimentally measured ion kinetic energies compared with the FCF simulations, which are based purely on alkali diatomic potential energy curves, may be due to the interaction of the excited He atom with the alkali dimer in the dICD reaction. In the seventh paragraph, ninth sentence, the text now reading "The kinetic energy release from the FCF simulations, shown in Fig. 1c, gives moderate agreement with the experimental results, but drastically underestimates the width. The higher measured ion kinetic energies compared to the FCF simulations, which are based purely on alkali diatomic potential energy curves, may be due to the interaction of the excited He atom with the alkali dimer in the dICD reaction" has been altered from the original wording "The kinetic energy release from the FCF simulations, shown in Fig. 1c, gives quantitatively similar results to the measured values, but drastically underestimates the width." The text and figure panel have been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article, and the original and revised versions of Fig. 1c are shown below.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE

