Smith in Court Over Assault

(Potosi, MO) Three of the four suspects accused of stealing from the Washington County Collector's Office, have a date of July 26th for their initial arraignment in Washington County Circuit Court. Washington County Collector, 50 year old Carla Zettler, of Mineral Point, is charged with three felony counts of stealing, and one felony count of forgery. 41 year old Laura Laramore of Caledonia, and 24 year old Hanna I. Zettler of Potosi, are charged with felony stealing, and all three are charged with misdemeanor official misconduct. Former employee, 50 year old Leslie Harmon of Potosi, is charged with felony stealing and does not have a court date yet. Investigators say each individual knowingly received a fee for processing trustee property sales. Washington County Sheriff, Zach Jacobsen, was contacted by a resident about fees to the County Collector's Office for land tax sales. Jacobsen found the fees were collected in cash and not deposited into the county's general revenue fund. A May 24th audit discovered there were over $105,000 of unaccounted funds.

POTOSI, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO