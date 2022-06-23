ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desloge, MO

Smith in Court Over Assault

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Desloge, MO) A man from park Hills, Brian D. Smith, has his initial appearance in St. Francois County court...

www.kfmo.com

Comments / 1

Related
mymoinfo.com

Three Washington County Collector’s Office Employees Arrested

(Potosi) Two current employees and a former employee of the Washington County Collectors office are now facing multiple charges of stealing after their arrests last week. County Collector Carla Zettler has three counts of felony stealing, a felony count of forgery and a charge of official misconduct. Laura Laramore, a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Court Dates for Collector's Office Employees

(Potosi, MO) Three of the four suspects accused of stealing from the Washington County Collector's Office, have a date of July 26th for their initial arraignment in Washington County Circuit Court. Washington County Collector, 50 year old Carla Zettler, of Mineral Point, is charged with three felony counts of stealing, and one felony count of forgery. 41 year old Laura Laramore of Caledonia, and 24 year old Hanna I. Zettler of Potosi, are charged with felony stealing, and all three are charged with misdemeanor official misconduct. Former employee, 50 year old Leslie Harmon of Potosi, is charged with felony stealing and does not have a court date yet. Investigators say each individual knowingly received a fee for processing trustee property sales. Washington County Sheriff, Zach Jacobsen, was contacted by a resident about fees to the County Collector's Office for land tax sales. Jacobsen found the fees were collected in cash and not deposited into the county's general revenue fund. A May 24th audit discovered there were over $105,000 of unaccounted funds.
POTOSI, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to $10 million conspiracy to distribute 2,204 pounds of methamphetamine; faces 20 years in prison

A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms (2204.62 pounds) of methamphetamine. Joshua A. Brown, 38, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Sept. 1, 2018, to Nov. 5, 2019.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Francois County, MO
Saint Francois County, MO
Crime & Safety
Desloge, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Park Hills, MO
City
Desloge, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Suspicous death investigating underway in Gravois Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a Gravois Park home. Theoreon Sanders, 22, was found shot in the face in the 3600 block of Oregon around 5:50 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Homicide...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Friday, June 24th

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in Grundy County on Friday night, June 24, 2022. Thirty-two-year-old Mitchell Knapp of Trenton was accused of felonies of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also accused of the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Knapp was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
mymoinfo.com

Weekend shooting leaves one dead in northern Jefferson County

(Byrnes Mill) A Franklin County teenager is dead after a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a residence in the 3500 block of West Ford Drive in Byrnes Mill. Major Andy Sides says deputies responded to the gas station at Route PP and Highway 30 shortly before 1:30 where they encountered a small group of mostly teenagers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Four seriously injured in crash west of Union

Four people suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a head-on collision on Highway 50, west of Union, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Gage A. Woods, 25, of Union, was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion eastbound, when he crossed the center median of Highway 50 near the intersection with Jeffriesburg Road and crashed head on with a 2006 Buick, driven westbound by Diane M. Meyer, 69, of Washington, officials said.
UNION, MO
kfmo.com

Ste. Genevieve County ATV Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 25 year old Ste. Genevieve man, Chris M. Cabral, is suffering serious injuries after he was hurt during an accident involving two all terrain vehicles in Ste. Genevieve County. Highway Patrol reports show the wreck took place Saturday night on Goat Hill Trail, north of Saline Creek Road, just after 7 o'clock. An ATV driven south by 25 year old Jarrod A. Davis, of Ste. Genevieve, stopped in the middle of the trail. The other ATV, driven by Cabral, was following and crashed into Davis' ATV causing Cabral's vehicle to roll over throwing him off. Cabral was flown to St. Louis University Hospital. Neither of the two men involved were wearing a safety device when the wreck took place.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman charged with evidence tampering in disappearance of Ste. Genevieve Co. woman

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was charged with a crime Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a Ste. Genevieve County woman last month. Teresa Baumgartner was charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jessi Wilfong. Wilfong was reported missing on May 25 and her body was found buried inside a barn structure on June 18.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mymoinfo.com

Cuba Man Flown to St. Louis Hospital after Interstate Pickup Crash in Crawford County

(Cuba) A man from Cuba had to be flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis after a pickup truck crash early Monday morning in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-44 eastbound at mile marker 207.8, just west of Cuba when a Ford Ranger driven by 33-year-old Justin Studdard ran off the road, struck an embankment, the truck overturned and came to rest on it’s side.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

7 Year Old Injured in ATV Wreck

(Iron County, MO) A 7 year old boy is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in an ATV crash Sunday night at 8:30 in Iron County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol 51 year old Steve W. Hedrick, of Belleview, was driving the ATV east on a private drive, 6 miles east of Bixby, when the ATV ran off the road and rolled over. Neither Hedrick nor the boy were wearing a safety device at the time of the wreck. The boy was flown to Children's Hospital in St. Louis. Hedrick received minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
IRON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Iron County Serious Injuries Crash

(Iron County, MO) An Ironton man, 41 year old Jeffrey W. White, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck in Iron county Sunday morning at 8:05. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say White was driving a van east on Highway 32, 5 miles north of Belleview, when it ran off the left side of the road in a curve and crashed into a tree. White was taken to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
IRON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County Employees Facing Charges

(Washington County, MO) Three Washington County office employees and one former employee are facing charges of stealing from Washington County. Washington County Collector, 50 year old Carla Zettler, of Mineral Point, is charged with three felony counts of stealing, and one felony count of forgery. 41 year old Laura Laramore of Caledonia, and 24 year old Hanna I. Zettler of Potosi, are charged with felony stealing, and all three are charged with misdemeanor official misconduct. Former employee, 50 year old Leslie Harmon of Potosi, is charged with felony stealing. It is alleged each individual knowingly received a fee for processing trustee property sales. A probable cause statement filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control indicates Washington County Sheriff, Zach Jacobsen, was contacted by a resident about fees to the County Collector's Office for land tax sales. Jacobsen found the fees were collected in cash and not deposited into the county's general revenue fund. Daniel Jones & Associates completed an audit on May 24th and discovered there were over $105,000 of unaccounted funds.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

St. Louis man dead after a crash in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Boone County. 61-year-old Philip Van Tine was traveling in a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle and struck the rear of 47-year-old Christopher Bailey from Columbia, who was traveling westbound in a 2009 Ford on I-70 and slowed down for traffic.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Victims in Pine Lawn double homicide identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to help the North County Police Cooperative in the investigation of a double homicide in Pine Lawn. The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue when officers responded to a call for shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were later pronounced dead. Sunday, police identified the victims as 19-year-old Jacob Pierce, of Arnold, and 24-year-old Markco Willingham, of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold Police allegedly find St. Louis woman riding stolen motorcycle

A 35-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested after she reportedly was found riding a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in Arnold. The woman was pulled over because the stolen 2007 Honda CBR did not have a license plate, Arnold Police reported. The officer saw the motorcycle at about 10:50...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy